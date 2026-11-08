NCP merger in final stages, leaders' roles to be clear soon: Maharashtra Minister makes big claim

A merger between the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) appears to be in final stages and the rolls of various leaders would become clear soon, said Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat on Sunday. His remarks come days after NCP's Praful Patel met NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar in a Mumbai hospital, fueling speculations of a merger.

"I have said earlier that there would be some political developments, and we can see them happening," the Shiv Sena leader was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. "The only thing we need to see is which party merges with which. I think the developments are in their final stages, and the roles of various people will soon be decided."

The NCP had split in 2023 after Ajit Pawar, along with many senior leaders, decided to join the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). This faction was later named as the real NCP and received its symbol, while Sharad Pawar's group came to be known as NCP (SP).

The buzz over a possible NCP-NCP(SP) merger

However, the buzz regarding a possible merger has grown lately, and Patel's meeting with Sharad Pawar last week only fuelled the speculations; although he had later described the meeting as a courtesy call and said discussions were only held regarding state politics.

Sources have told India TV that Patel and Sunil Tatkare want a merger between the two factions. They said that the BJP also favours a merger, and believes that NCP(SP) entry to the NDA would strengthen the alliance in the Parliament, as the faction has eight Lok Sabha members.

Furthermore, Tatkare recently revealed that the two factions would have merged in February this year had Ajit Pawar were alive. Ajit Pawar had died in a plane crash in Baramati on January 28.

However, sources have said that Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar and Parth Pawar are against a merger. But rumours are strong that the NCP leadership is not happy with Parth Pawar's growing influence in the party, and therefore, want the party to merge with NCP(SP). With the uncertainty continuing, it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds from here.

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