NCP merger buzz: Ajit Pawar faction MLAs seek meeting with Sharad Pawar, BJP rules out talks

Some MLAs from the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction have sought an appointment to meet Sharad Pawar on Wednesday, according to sources. The legislators reportedly want to meet the veteran leader to enquire about his health. The development comes amid speculation about a possible reunion between the two NCP factions in Maharashtra.

Sharad Pawar is currently in Mumbai and is expected to rest at his residence, Silver Oak, over the next few days. Recently, Chhagan Bhujbal's son, Pankaj Bhujbal, and his family also met him. However, leaders from both NCP factions have denied that there is any immediate plan to merge the two parties.

Both NCP factions and Fadnavis rule out merger plans

Speculation about a merger between Ajit Pawar's NCP and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) has been put on hold, with leaders from both sides making it clear that no such plan is currently under discussion.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also dismissed reports of a possible merger. He said there had been no discussions between the two factions on the issue and that the BJP had neither received a proposal nor held any talks regarding it.

Fadnavis added that if such a development were to be considered in the future, the NCP leaders would discuss it with the BJP. However, he maintained that no such conversation had taken place so far.

Praful Patel plans to meet Sharad Pawar after November 10

Earlier, senior NCP leader Praful Patel had clarified that his recent visit to Sharad Pawar at the hospital was only to enquire about his health. He said there was no significant political discussion during the meeting and that the possibility of a merger was not raised.

Patel also spoke about his long association with Sharad Pawar, saying his respect for the senior leader remained unchanged. He expressed happiness that Pawar's health had improved and that he had returned home after being discharged from hospital.

Patel said he would be in Gondia during Diwali and would try to meet Sharad Pawar again at his residence after November 10. He added that the meeting would involve a normal conversation and urged people not to attach any political meaning to it.

The request by Ajit Pawar faction MLAs to meet Sharad Pawar comes amid these recent interactions, but both sides have maintained that there is no merger proposal at present.

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