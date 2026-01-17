NCP factions to contest together for Maharashtra Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti elections The Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar factions of the NCP will jointly contest the upcoming Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections despite their crushing defeat to the BJP in the Pune Municipal Corporation polls.

New Delhi:

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) factions of Maharashtra Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his uncle Sharad Pawar will be contesting together in the upcoming Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections, an NCP (SP) leader confirmed on Saturday.

The announcement comes after both the NCP factions fought in alliance in the Pune Municipal Corporation Elections and suffered a humiliating loss. The civic body is considered to be a traditional stronghold of the Pawars, however, the Bharatiya Janata Party stunned the two NCPs.

The saffron party registered wins in 119 seats in the 165-seat civic body. The NCP (AP) was reduced to just 27 seats, while the NCP SP bagged only three seats.

NCP SP's Maharashtra unit chief Shashikant Shinde confirmed that the two factions will join hands for the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti. The polls are scheduled to take place on February 5.

"Both parties had a discussion. We will contest elections to 12 Zilla Parishads together. Also, if there's a need for a friendly contest, we will think about it," he said.

He said the NCP (SP) would review its performance in the municipal corporation elections and chart its future course accordingly.

Shinde met party chief Sharad Pawar at an agriculture exhibition in Baramati tehsil of Pune, following which a meeting was held at Pawar’s residence with senior leaders from both factions. Those present included Ajit Pawar, MP Supriya Sule, MLA Rohit Pawar, Jayant Patil, and state Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne.

The meeting intensified speculations of a potential reunion. However, Shinde clarified that there was no discussion on the reunification of the two NCP factions during the meeting. Shinde said the talks were focused on the upcoming Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections, and there was agreement on contesting the polls together.

Elections to 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra are scheduled for February 5, with counting of votes set for February 7.