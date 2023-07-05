NCP crisis: 'Disrespect us, but not my father'- Supriya Sule attacks cousin Ajit Pawar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sule defended her father at NCP meeting

NCP crisis: National Congress Party (NCP) working president Supriya Sule on Wednesday targeted her cousin and rebel leader Ajit Pawar at party meeting convened by party chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai, saying the age is just a digit why should he (senior Pawar) sit at home.

She defended her father's decision to remain as NCP chief.

"They (Ajit-camp leaders) are saying that some people have reached their age and they should sit at home and give them blessings. Why? Ratan Tata is 3 years older than Sharad saheb, but even today he works. Cyrus Poonawalla is 84-year-old, and Amitabh Bachchan's age is 82. Every popular ad is his. Warren Buffet and Farooq Abdul are older than my father. I will stand with my father," she asserted.

"Disrespect us, but not my father (Sharad Pawar). This fight is against the BJP government. BJP is the most corrupt party in the country," Sule added.

