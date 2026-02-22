NCP chief Sharad Pawar admitted to hospital in Pune due to mild dehydration

New Delhi:

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday was admitted to a private hospital in Pune after suffering from mild dehydration, doctors said, as quoted by news agency PTI. This came after he was admitted to the same Ruby Hall Clinic on February 9 following a chest infection and was discharged on February 14.

The NCP chief was stable and will be in the hospital for a couple of days before getting discharged. "He has been admitted to the Ruby Hall Clinic for mild dehydration and requires intravenous fluids.

His condition is stable. He will remain in the hospital for two days and is expected to be discharged thereafter," Dr Purvez Grant, chief cardiologist and chairman and managing trustee of the hospital, said in a statement.

Dr Grant and Dr Abhijit Lodha, consultant physician at the hospital, were supervising his treatment.

Pawar was admitted to the hospital earlier this month too

Pawar, a veteran leader, is also a survivor of oral cancer, which was diagnosed in the late 1990s. He underwent multiple surgeries in the United States and India as part of his treatment and has since continued an active public life despite the health setback.

This comes just days after the death of his nephew Ajit Pawar in a plane crash in Baramati.