Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Rs 100 crore defamation suit against brother, ex-wife dismissed by Bombay High Court In his lawsuit, Nawazuddin Siddiqui claimed that he had appointed Shamasuddin Siddiqui as his manager in 2008, entrusting him with responsibilities such as auditing, filing income tax returns, and managing other financial tasks.

Mumbai:

The Bombay High Court on Friday dismissed a Rs 100 crore defamation suit filed by actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui against his brother Shamasuddin Siddiqui and ex-wife Anjana Kishore Pandey. The suit was dismissed by a single bench of Justice Jitendra Jain. A detailed copy of the order has not been published yet.

In his lawsuit, the actor-producer claimed that he had appointed Shamasuddin as his manager in 2008, entrusting him with responsibilities such as auditing, filing income tax returns, and managing other financial tasks. He said he gave Shamasuddin his credit cards, debit cards, bank passwords, cheque books, email IDs, and other important documents to completely focus on his acting.

However, Shamasuddin allegedly defrauded him and jointly bought several properties using his name. However, Shamasuddin told the actor-producer that the properties were only bought in his name. The properties include a flat on Yari Road in Mumbai, a farmhouse in Uttar Pradesh's Shahpur, land in Maharashtra's Buldhana, property in Dubai, and 14 luxury vehicles such as a Range Rover, BMW, and Ducati.

When questioned about these dealings, Siddiqui alleged that Shamasuddin incited his ex-wife to file false cases against him. He also claimed that Anjana had falsely presented herself as an unmarried Muslim woman before their marriage, but she was already married back then.

Shamasuddin and Anjana together misappropriated nearly Rs 20 crore, the actor said, adding that the two even tried to blackmail him. He said he even used to provide Rs 10 each month to Aanjana for his children's education, but the money was allegedly used for personal expenses.

Nawazuddin also accused the two of posting objectionable content and videos on social media that severely damaged his public image, delayed his films, and forced him to avoid public events.

In the lawsuit, he requested the court to prohibit Shamasuddin and Anjana from making any defamatory remarks, giving interviews, or posting anything about him on social media. He also sought a public apology from them and asked the court to make them disclose the names of those to whom they allegedly spread false information about him.

Additionally, Nawazuddin appealed to the court to prevent his brother and ex-wife from selling or transferring his properties so that compensation, if granted, could be recovered without hindrance.