Man arrested for 26/11-like surveillance of Jewish places in Mumbai as ATS bust social media terror network

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a 20-year-old man from Navi Mumbai for his alleged links with anti-national elements and an international terror network operating through social media. The accused, identified as Yash Singh, a resident of Airoli, was allegedly assigned the task of conducting reconnaissance of sensitive locations in Mumbai, including Jewish religious establishments.

According to the ATS, Singh was tasked with gathering and sharing information about Jewish prayer sites, including Chabad Houses and synagogues; offices and businesses owned by Jewish citizens; and locations frequented by foreign nationals and members of the Jewish community. He was also allegedly asked to collect photographs of Jewish and foreign nationals, details of their vehicles and other sensitive information.

Tasks given through Telegram group

The ATS initiated an investigation after receiving confidential information that Singh was in contact with anti-national elements through social media platforms. During the probe, investigators allegedly discovered that he was directly connected to a Telegram group where he had been assigned reconnaissance-related tasks. He was reportedly being paid periodically in exchange for carrying out these activities.

Further investigation revealed alleged links between Singh and a case registered at the Thrissur East Police Station in Kerala. The case, registered under Crime No. 1134/2025, involves Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigators also found indications that Singh was in contact with an accused who had already been arrested in connection with the case.

Following these findings, the Navi Mumbai ATS contacted the Kerala Police. A team from Kerala subsequently travelled to Navi Mumbai and questioned Singh. After the interrogation revealed his alleged involvement, the Kerala Police arrested him in connection with the case.

Social media used to lure youth for anti-national activists

The ATS has also flagged the alleged use of social media platforms by international criminal networks to recruit vulnerable youngsters for anti-national and disruptive activities. According to the agency, networks such as the Shezad Bhatti network and Pakistani criminal handlers are allegedly using platforms including Telegram, Instagram and WhatsApp to approach unemployed youths and individuals facing financial difficulties.

They reportedly lure them with money and attempt to involve them in activities such as surveillance and reconnaissance of sensitive locations.

The ATS has urged parents and young people to exercise caution while interacting with strangers online. It has specifically warned against accepting money from unknown individuals in exchange for photographing sensitive locations, conducting reconnaissance or sharing confidential information, stressing that such activities could have serious security implications.

Also Read:

Woman pushed onto railway tracks after resisting molestation on Mumbai local train, loses left hand