Navi Mumbai man murdered, body cut into pieces; wife, lover arrested nearly a year later

Navi Mumbai:

Nearly a year after a man mysteriously disappeared from Navi Mumbai's Airoli, police say they have uncovered a chilling murder plot that allegedly involved his wife and her partner. Investigators claim the victim was killed inside his home, his body dismembered and the remains dumped in a forest in an attempt to erase all evidence.

The Rabale MIDC Police have arrested the victim's wife, Sunita Kushwaha (40), and her alleged partner, Rahul Dashrath Prajapati (30), in connection with the murder of Baliram Suryanath Kushwaha (50). A local court has remanded both accused to seven days of police custody as the investigation continues.

Police allege wife and partner murdered husband

According to police, Baliram had objected to the alleged relationship between his wife and Rahul. Investigators believe this led the two accused to allegedly conspire to kill him.

During the investigation, police found that on the night of 9 August 2025, the couple's two children had been sent to their maternal aunt's house before the crime was allegedly carried out.

Police claim Baliram was strangled while he was asleep. His head was then allegedly severed using a sharp-edged weapon.

To destroy evidence, investigators say the accused allegedly cut the body into three parts, wrapped the remains separately in sacks and bedsheets, and transported them in Rahul's auto-rickshaw.

The body parts were allegedly dumped at three different locations in the forest near Gavli Dev Hill.

Police said that after the incident, Sunita moved to Ghansoli with the children and allegedly began living with Rahul. People in the neighbourhood were reportedly told that Baliram had left home.

How the case was solved

The case came to light after Baliram's brother began searching for him and filed a missing person's complaint at the Rabale MIDC Police Station in April 2026.

According to investigators, the breakthrough came after analysing call detail records, changes in mobile numbers and inconsistencies in the statements given by the two accused.

During separate rounds of questioning, police claim both suspects eventually confessed to the alleged murder and revealed details of the conspiracy.

Police teams are currently searching the Gavli Dev forest for the victim's skeletal remains and other evidence as the investigation continues.

Senior Police Inspector Devidas Kathare said action was taken following the complaint lodged by the victim's brother.

"We have arrested two people. Further investigation is underway," he said.

The case has drawn attention because of the allegations that the murder was carefully planned and the body allegedly dismembered and disposed of in an attempt to conceal the crime for several months.

Reported by: Purshottam Kanaujia

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