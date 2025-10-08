Live Navi Mumbai International Airport inauguration: PM Modi set to open Rs 19,650 crore project today PM Modi will conduct a walk-through inspection of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) after inaugurating the first phase of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, built at a cost of approximately Rs 19,650 crore.

Navi Mumbai:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the state-of-the-art Navi Mumbai International Airport today. The project is expected to transform air travel and boost trade and tourism across Mumbai, Pune, and the Konkan region. Built at a cost of Rs 19,650 crore under a public-private partnership between Adani Airports and CIDCO, the airport will initially handle two crore passengers annually and serve as a critical gateway to global markets for Maharashtra’s industries. This second international airport for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region aims to ease congestion at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and elevate Mumbai’s status among global cities with multi-airport systems.

