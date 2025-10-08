Advertisement
  Live Navi Mumbai International Airport inauguration: PM Modi set to open Rs 19,650 crore project today

PM Modi will conduct a walk-through inspection of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) after inaugurating the first phase of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, built at a cost of approximately Rs 19,650 crore.

Navi Mumbai international airport inauguration LIVE
Navi Mumbai international airport inauguration LIVE Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Isha Bhandari
Navi Mumbai:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the state-of-the-art Navi Mumbai International Airport today. The project is expected to transform air travel and boost trade and tourism across Mumbai, Pune, and the Konkan region. Built at a cost of Rs 19,650 crore under a public-private partnership between Adani Airports and CIDCO, the airport will initially handle two crore passengers annually and serve as a critical gateway to global markets for Maharashtra’s industries. This second international airport for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region aims to ease congestion at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and elevate Mumbai’s status among global cities with multi-airport systems. 

Stay tuned for all the live updates on Navi Mumbai international airport inauguration by PM Modi...

Live updates :Navi Mumbai international airport inauguration

  • 10:14 AM (IST)Oct 08, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    What is the frequency of Mumbai Metro line 3?

    Mumbai metro line 3 LIVE updates: Peak hours: Every 6-6.5 minutes

    Non-peak hours: Trains every 15-20 minutes

  • 9:55 AM (IST)Oct 08, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    What are Mumbai Metro line 3 timings?

    Mumbai Metro line 3 LIVE updates: First train: 05.55 hrs from Terminal Stations i.e., Aarey JVLR and Acharya Atre Chowk

    Last train: At 22:30 hrs.

  • 9:37 AM (IST)Oct 08, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Navi Mumbai Airport gets aerodrome licence

    Navi Mumbai International Airport LIVE updates: The DGCA has granted an aerodrome licence to the Navi Mumbai International Airport. The NMIA will be the second airport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. "Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) marks a significant milestone with the grant of its Aerodrome Licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

    The licence, awarded after meeting stringent safety and regulatory requirements, is an essential prerequisite for commencing operations," operator Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd (NMIAL) said in a statement on Tuesday

     

  • 9:20 AM (IST)Oct 08, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Navi Mumbai Airport to handle 90 million passengers annually

    Navi Mumbai International Airport LIVE updates: After the airport is fully operational, it is expected to handle up to 90 million passengers annually and manage 3.2 million metric tonnes of cargo, positioning it as one of Asia’s largest aviation centres. According to the most recent data from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, India currently has 162 operational airports.

     

  • 8:56 AM (IST)Oct 08, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Check nearest railway stations, easy route to reach airport

    Navi Mumbai International Airport LIVE updates:  Air passengers can reach the Navi Mumbai Airport through seven primary routes connecting South Mumbai, the eastern and western suburbs, Thane, Mira Road, and the Kalyan–Dombivli–Ambernath region.

    However, depending on route chosen by you, the journey covers about 34 to 45 kilometers and typically takes 70 to 95 minutes. Right now, the connectivity for air travelers will be available through the Atal Setu, Palm Beach Road, Thane–Belapur Road, and Airoli corridors.

  • 8:55 AM (IST)Oct 08, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Navi Mumbai Airport: List of facts you didn’t know about

    Navi Mumbai international airport LIVE updates: With its ceremonial inauguration slated for October 8 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Navi Mumbai International Airport is set to go operational, finally ending Mumbai’s long wait. Some reports suggest that commercial flights from the upcoming airport will start in mid-November. Read more.

  • 8:28 AM (IST)Oct 08, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Phase 2B of the Mumbai metro line-3

    Navi Mumbai international airport inauguration LIVE updates: Prime Minister will inaugurate Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3, stretching from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade, constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs. 12,200 crore. With this, he will dedicate the entire Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) — to the nation with a total cost of over Rs. 37,270 crore, marking a major milestone in the city’s urban transport transformation.

     

  • 8:27 AM (IST)Oct 08, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    PM Modi in Navi Mumbai: Check full itinerary

    Navi Mumbai international airport inauguration LIVE updates: Here's PM Modi's full itinerary for Mumbai

    1. Will reach Navi Mumbai at around 3 pm 
    2. Will undertake walkthrough of Navi Mumbai international airport 
    3. At around 3:30 pm will inaugurate Navi Mumbai international airport 
    4. Then launch and dedicate various projects  

  • 8:23 AM (IST)Oct 08, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    At what time will PM Modi inaugurate Navi Mumbai international airport?

    Navi Mumbai international airport LIVE updates: PM Modi will inaugurate the Navi Mumbai international airport at around 3:30 PM, and also launch and dedicate various projects in Mumbai. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

