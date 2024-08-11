Sunday, August 11, 2024
     
Navi Mumbai: FIR registered against doctor for molesting woman

The victim blamed the doctor for the death of his son. She accused him of negligence which allegedly led to his death.

Navi Mumbai Updated on: August 11, 2024 13:39 IST
Representational image
Image Source : X Representational image

An FIR was lodged against a doctor for allegedly molesting a 56-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township. An official on Sunday said police have registered an FIR against a doctor for molesting the woman after she blamed him for the death of her son during treatment at a hospital in Navi Mumbai township.

The son of the woman, a resident of CBD Belapur, died on May 30 this year, the FIR said without specifying its cause and the ailment of the deceased.

According to police, the woman accused the doctor of not giving proper treatment to his son, leading to his death.

The official from CBD police station said, when she questioned the doctor, the latter allegedly abused and molested her.

Based on the woman's complaint, a case was registered on Saturday against the doctor under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman), 351(3) (criminal intimidation by threatening to cause death or grievous hurt) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).

However, no reason was given for the delay in filing of the police complaint.

