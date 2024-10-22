Navi Mumbai BJP chief Sandeep Naik to quit party, may contest on Sharad Pawar's NCP ticket: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : X Navi Mumbai BJP chief Sandeep Naik

Navi Mumbai district Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sandeep Naik may quit the party after being denied a ticket for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, said the sources. He wants to contest from the Navi Mumbai's Belapur seat but the party has again nominated the sitting MLA Manda Mhatre from the seat.

It would be a big setback if Naik quits the BJP ahead of a crucial election as his family has a hold in the Belapur constituency.

Upset with ticket denial, Naik is in touch with Sharad Pawar's National Congress Party (NCP), the sources said.

Today Sandeep Naik will hold a meeting with his supporters and will announce his decision on contesting the election, they added.

Meanwhile, the BJP gave a ticket to Sandeep's father Ganesh Naik from Navi Mumbai's Airoli seat.

Efforts are being made by the BJP to persuade Sandeep, the sources said.

One of the constituents of the Mahayuti alliance, the BJP declared 99 candidates in the first list including Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

BJP invites suggestions for drafting Maharashtra polls manifesto

Meanwhile, the BJP has invited developmental suggestions from various sections of society for incorporating them in the manifesto for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections.

The draft plan for the "inclusive and dynamic" development of Maharashtra will be included in the manifesto. The saffron party has appealed to social workers, farmers, journalists, doctors, professors, teachers, engineers, businessmen, technicians, women activists and others to submit their suggestions, BJP's poll manifesto committee president Sudhir Mungantiwar stated on Monday.

"You are an expert and practitioner in an important area of society. We intend to utilise your experience, knowledge, and expertise to develop Maharashtra," it said.

The draft plan for all-inclusive and dynamic development is inspired by PM Modi's "spectacular achievements" in various sectors that earned India a place of honour on the global stage, the party said.