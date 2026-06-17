Navi Mumbai Airport to start international flights on July 15: These airlines to start operations first

Mumbai:

Navi Mumbai airport is expected to start international flight operations from the greenfield facility from July 15, a top official said on Wednesday. Along with international passenger flights, the Navi Mumbai airport will also start international freighter operations, he said.

The Adani Group-owned airport, the second airport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, had commenced domestic flight services from December last year. "On July 15, we are starting with freighters, and we expect the freighters to ramp up to almost 18 weekly flights. Good news is also that there is movement on the passenger side and hopefully on July 15 international passenger flights will also start," Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd (NMIAL) chief executive officer, BVJK Sharma, told reporters on the sidelines of BCBA Logistics Conclave.

Air India Express, IndiGo going to operate international flights

Sharma further noted that both "Air India Express and IndiGo are going to operate international flights from Navi Mumbai." Member (Customs), a senior official within the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), reviewed the readiness of the airport (for international operations) on Tuesday, and relevant notifications have been promulgated, he said.

"The last one is being done today, which will then follow with Section 45 and the trials with both the codes for courier and the cargo," he said, adding that this will lead to probably a trade notice by the customs around July 5.

Navi Mumbai Airport handles 20,000 passengers per day

The Navi Mumbai International Airport, which started commercial flights in December last year, handles around 20,000 passengers per day with 150 departures and arrivals. The airport is expecting the daily passenger footfall to surge to 50,000 per day by the year-end, and 380 Air traffic movements (arrivals and departures) per day.

On June 15, it was named among the Prix Versailles World's Most Beautiful Airports 2026 alongside five other international airports, including Guangzhou, China; Frankfurt am Main, Germany; Kandal Stueng, Cambodia; Pittsburgh, United States; and San Diego, United States.

The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is likely to handle 50,000 passengers daily, with an estimated 380 flights every day by the end of this year, sources told PTI.

Navi MUmbai airport started commercial operations in December last year

The Greenfield Airport, which began commercial operations with domestic flight on December 25 last year, currently handles 20,000 passengers per day with an average of 150 air traffic movements (ATMs).

"We have already touched 20,000 passengers per day. What I foresee, from December, (we will be handling) about 50,000 passengers, while the number of ATMs is also expected to reach about 380 on average by that time. And the way we are pushing, probably we will do more because the traffic that is forthcoming has surprised us also, with a lot of commitment from IndiGo coming in," the sources said.

IndiGo operations currently account for 70 per cent of the airport's total daily flights, which is now going up to 80 per cent, one of the sources said, adding that "if Indigo does change their business model, they will bring in a lot of traffic to the greenfield facility".

NMIA is seeing "commitment" on international operations from IndiGo, and the facility is set to start international flight services with about 16 arrivals and departures each, according to the source. "But that has been deferred now because of the situation in the Gulf region. And during this, some airlines have even approached for long haul," he said, but declined to give a definite timeline on the launch until the war continues.

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