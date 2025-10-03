Navi Mumbai Airport to open on October 8: Check nearest railway stations, easy route to reach airport Significantly, the Navi Mumbai International Airport will be the second major airport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and is expected to handle up to 90 million passengers annually.

Mumbai:

The Navi Mumbai International Airport is all set to open for general passengers on 8 October, according to Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, who made the announcement on 1 October. The development comes after the airport recently received its aerodrome licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the country's aviation safety authority.

"Ahead of the inauguration of Navi Mumbai International Airport on 8 Oct, I met with our differently-abled colleagues, construction workers, women staff, engineers, artisans, fire fighters and the guards who helped bring this vision to life," Adani said in a post on X on Wednesday.

Significantly, the Navi Mumbai International Airport will be the second major airport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and is planned to be executed in five phases.

Navi Mumbai Airport to handle 90 million passengers annually

After the airport is fully operational, it is expected to handle up to 90 million passengers annually and manage 3.2 million metric tonnes of cargo, positioning it as one of Asia’s largest aviation centres. According to the most recent data from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, India currently has 162 operational airports.

Navi Mumbai Airport: Check easy routes to reach airport

Air passengers can reach the Navi Mumbai Airport through seven primary routes connecting South Mumbai, the eastern and western suburbs, Thane, Mira Road, and the Kalyan–Dombivli–Ambernath region.

However, depending on route chosen by you, the journey covers about 34 to 45 kilometers and typically takes 70 to 95 minutes. Right now, the connectivity for air travelers will be available through the Atal Setu, Palm Beach Road, Thane–Belapur Road, and Airoli corridors.

Navi Mumbai Airport: Check nearest railway stations, metro

The nearest railway station to the airport is Targhar, which has been built and is awaiting inauguration. Air passengers can access it by taking a local train from Seawoods or Belapur on the Uran line and alighting at Targhar.

Apart from this, a dedicated Mumbai–Navi Mumbai Metro corridor is in the pipeline, though it is expected to become operational only by 2029.

Navi Mumbai Airport gets aerodrome licence

The DGCA has granted an aerodrome licence to the Navi Mumbai International Airport. The NMIA will be the second airport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

"Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) marks a significant milestone with the grant of its Aerodrome Licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The licence, awarded after meeting stringent safety and regulatory requirements, is an essential prerequisite for commencing operations," operator Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd (NMIAL) said in a statement on Tuesday.

