Navi Mumbai airport set for September launch, to be India’s most modern terminal: CM Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced that the first passenger flight from the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) will take off in September 2025. With 94% of construction complete, the project is on track for a September 30 launch, pending PM Narendra Modi’s availability.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday announced that the first passenger flight from the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is set to take off in September 2025, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to inaugurate the facility. After inspecting the project site along with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Minister Ganesh Naik, Fadnavis said the airport is nearing completion, with 94% of the work already done and the remaining expected to be finished by September 30.

‘Most modern airport in the country’

Calling NMIA the “most modern and fully-equipped airport in India,” Fadnavis said the terminal will feature state-of-the-art facilities, including a 360-degree baggage barcode scanning system designed to ensure error-free and ultra-fast luggage delivery. “We have asked the authorities to aim for the world’s fastest baggage claim system,” he said.

The CM added that the new airport will eventually be larger and more advanced than the existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. Once fully operational with two runways, NMIA will be capable of handling 90 million passengers annually.

Green, connected, and commuter-friendly

Built over 1,160 hectares, the airport is being developed with a focus on sustainability. It will run on 37 MW of green power, with all vehicles operating on electric or alternative fuels. The airport will also serve as a major hub for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). To ensure smooth connectivity, Fadnavis said the government has planned multi-modal access routes to the airport. These include the Atal Setu–Coastal Road link (targeted for completion by March 2026), an elevated road from Thane, suburban railway, metro lines, and even water transport. Passengers will also benefit from remote baggage check-in facilities being developed in other cities, allowing them to travel light to the airport.

Seamless passenger experience

In the second phase of the project, an underground train system—similar to a metro—will connect different terminals within the airport. “This will eliminate the need for walking or vehicular movement inside the airport, preventing congestion,” Fadnavis said. Travelators will also be installed for short distances, with boarding bays placed within 500 metres of passenger access points.

More than 13,000 workers are currently deployed at the site, and additional manpower will be brought in to meet the September deadline, Fadnavis said, directing all executing agencies to stick to the timeline.

PM to inaugurate; name proposal with Centre

Fadnavis confirmed that the state government has sent a proposal for the airport’s name to the Centre and will follow up with the Prime Minister. “Since we need to align the launch with the PM’s availability, we’ve set September 30 as the operational target,” he said.

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) is executing the pre-development work for the Rs 19,647 crore project, including river diversion, land development, and high-tension line relocation. The financial closure was achieved in March 2022, with the State Bank of India sanctioning Rs 12,770 crore.

