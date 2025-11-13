Navale Bridge accident: 5 killed after car gets crushed between two speeding trucks in Pune Navale bridge accident today: The incident occurred when the two trucks collided, trapping the car between them before all three vehicles caught fire.

New Delhi:

Five people were killed after their car was crushed between two large container trucks that caught fire on the outskirts of Pune city, police said on Thursday.

According to officials, the incident occurred when the two trucks collided, trapping the car between them before all three vehicles caught fire. Firefighters and police rushed to the spot and managed to douse the flames after several hours of effort. As the accident occurred during the evening rush hour, it led to heavy traffic congestion on Sinhgad Road, Warje, and the Katraj-Dehu bypass.

The victims have not yet been identified, and an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the crash, police added.

The tragic accident aftermath was caught on camera with several videos showing multiple vehicles, including a few trucks, engulfed in fire as people watched in horror. Several other vehicles on the bridge were seen moving away from the wreckage.

Police and medical responders were rushed to the site while fire tenders tried to douse the fire. Rescue operations are underway, with officials suggesting the death count may rise.