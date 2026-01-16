Nashik Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Check complete list of leading candidates/winners Nashik Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: The counting for the Nashik Municipal Corporation began at 10 AM IST, with a heated contest between the parties. Check the complete list of leading candidates/winners in the civic polls.

Nashik:

The counting of votes for the Nashik Municipal Corporation got underway at 10 AM on Friday, January 16. As per trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party took a strong lead in the city civic body polls. The BJP, which is contesting the elections in Nashik alone, took a lead in 27 seats, while Shiv Sena (Shinde) and NCP (Ajit Pawar) alliance trailed at 14. The Sena led in 11 seats, while Ajit Pawar's NCP led in three seats.

Congress took a lead in four seats, while Shiv Sena (UBT) was ahead in two seats. Independent candidates also had a leading four seats, while the NCP SP had a zero lead as per the trends.

The last time elections took place in the Nashik Municipal Corporation was in February 2017 on 122 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party won 66 seats, while Shiv Sena secured 35 seats. The Nationalist Congress Party emerged victorious on six seats, Congress on six, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on five, while Independents and other candidates won four seats.

The election results of 29 municipal corporations that include Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar), Kolhapur, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Nanded-Waghala, Malegaon, Latur, Parbhani, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar City, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Mira Bhayandar, Panvel, Chandrapur, Sangli-Mirajpur-Kupwad, Dhule, Ichalkaranji, and Jalna will be announced on January 16.

Here’s the seat-wise list of leading candidates/winners from Nashik Municipal Corporation in 2026: