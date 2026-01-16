Advertisement
Nashik Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Check complete list of leading candidates/winners

Nashik Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: The counting for the Nashik Municipal Corporation began at 10 AM IST, with a heated contest between the parties. Check the complete list of leading candidates/winners in the civic polls.

Nashik Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026.
Nashik Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026. Image Source : PTI
Nashik:

The counting of votes for the Nashik Municipal Corporation got underway at 10 AM on Friday, January 16. As per trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party took a strong lead in the city civic body polls. The BJP, which is contesting the elections in Nashik alone, took a lead in 27 seats, while Shiv Sena (Shinde) and NCP (Ajit Pawar) alliance trailed at 14. The Sena led in 11 seats, while Ajit Pawar's NCP led in three seats.

Congress took a lead in four seats, while Shiv Sena (UBT) was ahead in two seats. Independent candidates also had a leading four seats, while the NCP SP had a zero lead as per the trends.

The last time elections took place in the Nashik Municipal Corporation was in February 2017 on 122 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party won 66 seats, while Shiv Sena secured 35 seats. The Nationalist Congress Party emerged victorious on six seats, Congress on six, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on five, while Independents and other candidates won four seats.

The election results of 29 municipal corporations that include Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar), Kolhapur, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Nanded-Waghala, Malegaon, Latur, Parbhani, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar City, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Mira Bhayandar, Panvel, Chandrapur, Sangli-Mirajpur-Kupwad, Dhule, Ichalkaranji, and Jalna will be announced on January 16.

Here’s the seat-wise list of leading candidates/winners from Nashik Municipal Corporation in 2026:

Ward Number Leading candidate/Winner Party
1A    
1B    
1C    
1D    
2A    
2B    
2C    
2D    
3A    
3B    
3C    
3D    
4A    
4B    
4C    
4D    
5A    
5B    
5C    
5D    
6A    
6B    
6C    
6D    
7A Suresh Patil BJP
7B Himgauri Aher Adke BJP
7C Swati Bhamre  BJP
7D Ajay Boraste Shiv Sena (Shinde)
8A    
8B    
8C    
8D Vilas Shinde Shiv Sena (Shinde)
9A Bharti Dhivare BJP
9B Dinkar Patil BJP
9C Sangeeta Ghotekar BJP
9D Amol Patil BJP
10A Vishwas Nagare BJP
10B    
10D    
11A    
11B    
11C    
11D    
12A    
12B    
12C    
12D    
13A    
13B    
13C    
13D    
14A    
14B    
14C    
14D    
15A    
15B    
15C    
16A Rahul Dive Shiv Sena (Shinde)
16B Asha Tadvi Shiv Sena (Shinde)
16C Pooja Navle Shiv Sena (Shinde)
16D Jyoti Jondhale Shiv Sena (Shinde)
17A    
17B    
17C    
17D    
18A    
18B    
18C    
18D    
19A    
19B    
19C    
20A Pradeep Bagul Shiv Sena (Shinde)
20B Seema Tajne BJP
20C Jayashree Ajit Gaikwad BJP
20D Kailas Suresh Mudaliar Shiv Sena (Shinde)
21A    
21B    
21C    
21D    
22A    
22B    
22C    
22D    
23A    
23B    
23C    
23D    
24A    
24B    
24C    
24D    
25A Sudhakar Badgujar BJP
25B Sadhana Matale BJP
25C Kavita Naik Shiv Sena (Shinde)
25D Muralidhar Bhamre Shiv Sena (UBT)
26A    
26B    
26C    
26D    
27A    
27B    
27C    
27D    
28A    
28B    
28C    
28D    
29A    
29B    
29C    
29D    
30A    
30B    
30C    
30D    
31A    
31B    
31C    
31D    
