Nashik Kumbh Mela 2027: Preparations underway for 'holy snan' | Know key details The dates for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027–28, to be held in Nashik, Maharashtra, were officially announced following the Dharma Sansad (Religious Assembly). This grand religious festival will commence on October 31, 2026, with the ceremonial flag hoisting, and will conclude on February 20, 2028.

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday (June 1) announced that comprehensive preparations are underway for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, to be held in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar. The announcement followed a high-level meeting involving representatives from all 13 major Akharas, along with religious leaders, saints, and priests.

Speaking to the media, CM Fadnavis said, “A meeting was organised in connection with the upcoming Kumbh Mela, attended by heads of the 13 Akharas and other religious dignitaries. This time, the fair will be extended in duration, allowing devotees to witness several significant ‘Amrit Snan’ dates and sacred festivals.”

Highlighting the government’s commitment to environmental sustainability, the Chief Minister said that a dedicated plan has been prepared to ensure the uninterrupted and clean flow of the Godavari River. “A budget of Rs 2,000 crore has been earmarked for works related to river cleanliness and infrastructure. Our goal is to host a divine and grand Kumbh Mela,” he added.

Earlier in March, Maharashtra Water Resources and Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan reviewed preparations for the 2027 Kumbh and indicated that the government is also exploring the possibility of identifying a new location for the ritualistic holy bath.

Held every 12 years, the Nashik Kumbh Mela is one of the largest and most significant religious gatherings in India. The state government is focusing on key areas such as sanitation, crowd management, infrastructure development, and security to ensure a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for millions of devotees. Further decisions on logistics and execution are expected to be finalised in the coming months.

When will the Simhastha Mahaparva begin?

The sacred Simhastha Mahaparva will officially commence on Saturday, October 31, 2026, at 12:02 PM with the ceremonial hoisting of the flag at Sadhugram, Ramkund, Panchavati. On this auspicious occasion, a city circumambulation (Nagar Pradakshina) will also be organised.

Key Religious Dates and Major Holy Bathing Days (Parva Snan)

Akhara Flag Hoisting: Saturday, July 24, 2027 (Ashadha Krishna Panchami)

First Amrit Snan: Thursday, July 29, 2027 (Ashadha Krishna Ekadashi) Second Amrit Snan (Maha Kumbh Snan): Monday, August 2, 2027 (Somvati Amavasya) Third Amrit Snan: Dates to be announced in the next phase

Other Important Parva Snan Dates-

Rishi Panchami: September 5, 2027

Bhadrapada Shukla Ekadashi: September 11, 2027

Bhadrapada Purnima: September 15, 2027

Ashwin Shukla Ekadashi and Purnima: October 11 and 15, 2027

Kartik Shukla Ekadashi and Purnima: November 10 and 14, 2027

Ganga Dussehra Festival: May 25 to June 2, 2028

Maha Shivratri: February 27, 2028

Vasant Panchami: February 1, 2028

Mauni Amavasya: January 26, 2028

Ganga-Godavari Festival & Conclusion