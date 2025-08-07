Narali Poornima 2025: BMC declares holiday in schools and offices, essential services to remain operational Narali Poornima, a festival widely observed in Maharashtra, signifies the official start of the monsoon season. It holds special importance for the fishing community, who conduct customary rituals to seek the sea’s blessings.

Mumbai:

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a holiday for all its schools and non-essential offices on Friday (August 8) to observe the festival of 'Narali Poornima'. This decision aligns with the Maharashtra government's earlier declaration of a public holiday for state and semi-government offices in Mumbai on the same occasion.

Essential services to remain operational

In its official release issued on August 7, the BMC clarified that the holiday order excludes essential services, which will continue to operate without interruption. The civic body's essential departments will maintain regular functioning to ensure uninterrupted public services.

Festival significance and public response

Narali Poornima, celebrated widely in Maharashtra, marks the traditional beginning of the monsoon season and is significant for the fishing community, who perform rituals seeking blessings from the sea. The declaration of the holiday allows participants across the city to observe the festivities.

This move by the BMC ensures that while public and administrative activities pause for the festival, critical services remain fully available to citizens.