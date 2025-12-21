Live Nanded and Latur Local Body Election Results 2025: NCP vs BJP - Who will win? Maharashtra Municipal Council Result 2025 Live: The Maharashtra Municipal Council Result for Nanded and Latur districts will be out by evening today. The counting of votes will begin at 10 am.

Nanded (Maharashtra):

The Maharashtra Municipal Council and Nagar Panchayat election results will be out today, December 3. The polling for 288 urban local bodies, comprising 246 Municipal Councils and 42 Nagar Panchayats across all six administrative divisions was earlier held on December 2 at 13,355 polling stations.

Latur has four municipal councils- Ahmedpur, Ausa, Nilanga, Udgir, while Nanded has 12 municipal councils- Billoli, Degloor, Dharmabad, Hadgaon, Kandhar, Kundalwadi, Mudkhed, Mukhed, Umari, Bhokar, Kinwat, Loha.

The counting of votes will start at 10 am and the result will be out by Wednesday evening.