Maharashtra Municipal Council Result 2025 Live: The Maharashtra Municipal Council Result for Nanded and Latur districts will be out by evening today. The counting of votes will begin at 10 am.

Arnab Mitra
Published: , Updated:
Nanded (Maharashtra):

The Maharashtra Municipal Council and Nagar Panchayat election results will be out today, December 3. The polling for 288 urban local bodies, comprising 246 Municipal Councils and 42 Nagar Panchayats across all six administrative divisions was earlier held on December 2 at 13,355 polling stations.

Latur has four municipal councils- Ahmedpur, Ausa, Nilanga, Udgir, while Nanded has 12 municipal councils- Billoli, Degloor, Dharmabad, Hadgaon, Kandhar, Kundalwadi, Mudkhed, Mukhed, Umari, Bhokar, Kinwat, Loha.

The counting of votes will start at 10 am and the result will be out by Wednesday evening. 

  • 9:44 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Nanded and Latur Election Result 2025 Live Updates: What happened in last elections

    Latur

     

    Ahmedpur Municipal Council

     

    NCP: 9

    BJP: 6

    Others: 4

    Shiv Sena: 2

    Congress: 2

    Ausa Municipal Council

     

    NCP: 12

    BJP: 6

    Congress: 2

    Nilanga Municipal Council

     

    BJP: 17

    Congress: 2

    NCP: 1

  • 9:41 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Nanded and Latur Local Body Election Result 2025 Live: Postponed polls

    Elections in 154 wards across 76 municipal councils and municipal panchayats were postponed earlier and later conducted on December 20 

  • 9:40 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Nanded and Latur Local Body Election Result 2025 Live: High-stakes battle between Mahayuti vs MVA

    The local body elections saw a direct battle between the BJP led Mahayuti alliance and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, while several seats also witnessed friendly contests among alliance partners, including the BJP, the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar led NCP. 

  • 9:38 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Nanded and Latur Local Body Election Result 2025 Live: BJP makes a big claim

    BJP state president Ravindra Chavan said that even before the elections, 100 BJP municipal council members had been elected unopposed. Referring to the party’s earlier performance, he noted that in 2017 the BJP had won 72 municipal councils, and this time the party is aiming to surpass its previous record.

  • 9:35 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Nanded and Latur Local Body Election Result 2025: How Congress performed in last election?

    In the 2017 municipal council elections, the Congress won 34 of the 246 councils. With the 2025 results now awaited, attention is on whether the party can improve upon its performance and surpass its earlier tally. 

  • 9:31 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Nanded local body election result 2025 Live: Ruckus in Nanded ahead of results

    Tensions flared in Dharmabad in Nanded district following allegations that voters from Telangana had cast fraudulent votes. A woman and a man were assaulted over the claims, triggering a large gathering outside the polling station. The situation escalated, forcing the police to carry out a mild lathi charge to restore order.

  • 9:23 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Nanded Local Body Election Results 2025 LIVE: Counting of 252 seats of Municipal Councils to begin shortly

    Counting of 252 seats of Municipal Councils and 17 seats of Nagar Panchayats will begin shortly.

    Municipal councils

    • Billoli: 20
    • Degloor: 27
    • Dharmabad: 22
    • Hadgaon: 20
    • Kandhar: 20
    • Kundalwadi: 20
    • Mudkhed: 20
    • Mukhed: 20
    • Umari: 20
    • Bhokar: 22
    • Kinwat: 21
    • Loha: 20

    Himayatnagar

    17 Nagar Panchayat. 

     

     

  • 9:18 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Latur Local Body Election Results 2025 LIVE: Counting of 111 seats of Municipal councils and 17 seats of Nagar Panchayats to begin shortly

    The counting of 111 seats of Municipal councils and 17 seats of Nagar Panchayats to begin shortly-

    Municipal councils

    • Ahmedpur: 25
    • Ausa: 23
    • Nilanga: 23
    • Udgir: 40.

    Nagar Panchayats

    17.  

  • 9:12 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Nanded and Latur Local Body Election Results 2025 LIVE: When will counting begin?

    The Nanded and Latur Local Body Election Results 2025 counting will start at 10 am. The polling for 288 urban local bodies, comprising 246 Municipal Councils and 42 Nagar Panchayats across all six administrative divisions was earlier held on December 2 and 20 at 13,355 polling stations.  

  • 9:09 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Nanded and Latur Local Body Election Results 2025 LIVE: Counting to begin shortly

    The counting of Nanded and Latur local body election results 2025 will begin at 10 am. The result will be out by evening today. The polling for 288 urban local bodies, comprising 246 Municipal Councils and 42 Nagar Panchayats across all six administrative divisions was earlier held on December 2 and 20 at 13,355 polling stations.  

