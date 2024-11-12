Nana Patole uses abusive language for BJP during election rally, Kirit Somaiya hits back

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Nana Patole

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole stoked controversy during an election rally in Akola district where he used abusive language for the Bharatiya Janata Party which hit back hard at the Congress leader and called him a 'frustrated man.' Maharashtra is scheduled to go to polls on November 20 and results will be out on November 23.

Patole during his address said, "I would like to ask, would you - the OBCs of Akola district, vote for BJP that calls you 'kutta'?...It is time to make BJP a 'kutta'..." Hitting back at the leader, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said, "They are going from disappointment to dejection. Sharad Pawar is saying something, Uddhav Thackeray is verbally abusing Election Commission. Now, Rahul Gandhi's Congress is calling BJP, a 'kutta' because opinion polls show a clear majority for Mahayuti. So, I can understand their disappointment."

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also said, "Nana Patole is frustrated because when he travelling on ground, he can understand that the Congress is not going to form Government in Maharashtra. But in his frustration, he has said that he wants to tame BJP, as dogs...This shows the 'Emergency' mindset of Congress party that it wants to tame its rivals and bring them under control, it wants to file cases against them and silence them. If they come to power in Maharashtra, they will file cases against whoever speaks against them. That is why, we say that Congress party wants to damage the Constitution. Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution gives you Freedom of Speech. I condemn the word used by Nana Patole but it also shows their inferiority complex."

Yesterday, Karnataka Congress leader Zameer Ahmed used the term 'kaala' for his rival. It is a racist term. Today, they are using the term 'kutta'...I can understand the frustration of Nana Patole. When they are not forming their Government, they get frustrated and say absurd things."