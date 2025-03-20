Nagpur violence: Police say Faheem Khan circulated edited video of protest against Aurangzeb Nagpur violence: Cyber DCP Lohit Matani said four FIRs have been registered and information of more than 230 profiles have been sought for blocking.

On the role of accused Faheem Khan in Nagpur violence, Cyber DCP Lohit Matani on Thursday said the accused edited and circulated the video of the protest against Aurangzeb and due to which the riots spread. Police also glorified violent videos..."

The DCP further said, "Four FIRs have been registered. The first FIR is that videos of the protest against Aurangzeb were edited and circulated... Information of more than 230 profiles have been sought for blocking and we are seeking information about all of them from third parties, be it Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and as we get information, we will identify those people and start the process of arresting them."

In the meantime, normalcy has been restored in Nagpur after the recent violence, an official said on Thursday. Speaking to ANI, Nagpur Collector Dr Vipin Itankar said, "Normalcy has been restored, but a curfew is imposed in some parts. We are in touch with the Police on this."

Collector Itankar added that the government is currently assessing the damage to civilian property and will provide compensation to those affected.

"The government will assess the damages to property suffered by civilians in this incident to release compensation. As per the initial assessment, 50-60 two-wheelers, 10-15 four-wheelers, cranes and some 5-10 houses were damaged. A team doing Panchmana is on the job," he said.

Earlier in the day, Muslim cleric Chaudhary Ifraheem Husain condemned the alleged molestation of a policewoman during the Nagpur violence which erupted on March 17, demanding strict action against the culprits.

"The case of molestation of women police personnel which came to light in connection with the Nagpur violence is very regrettable and shameful. Women police personnel are serving the country and working in the interest of people. In such a situation, criminals are molesting them, I demand strict action against them," Husain told ANI.

On March 19, Nagpur police registered an FIR on the alleged molestation of a policewoman, with the FIR saying that a mob attempted to disrobe her and shouted insulting slogans. The FIR also alleges that a mob shouted inappropriate slogans at other women and vandalised a vehicle. Nagpur Police have arrested 50 people, including seven minors following the violent clashes that erupted on March 17, an official said on Wednesday.