Nagpur violence: Police arrest third accused Faizan Khatib 10 days after incident

10 days after Nagpur violence, the police have arrested third big accused, Faizan Khatib, in the case. As per the sources, Khatib is the person who instigated mob during communal tensions in the city. Along with Faizan, police also arrested Shahbaz Kaazi in the case. Khatib, who had been living alone in Akola, had moved to his hometown, Nagpur, a month ago for Ramadan.

Faizan Khatib is said to be the third major arrest in Nagpur violence after mastermind Faheem Khan and Minority Democratic Party working president Hamid Engineer.

Maharashtra's Nagpur was rocked by violence on March 17 after baseless rumours were spread claiming that a "chadar" with holy inscriptions was burned during the VHP protests demanding the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Nagpur violence: 114 arrested so far

As many as 114 people have been arrested in connection with the violence. Speaking to reporters, Nagpur police commissioner Ravinder Singal said that the police were probing into social media posts circulated around the time of the violence, and some people involved in uploading them have been identified.

Singal said, "At least 13 cases have been registered, and 114 people have been arrested for the violence. The accused were produced in court. The probe is moving in the right direction."

Bangladeshi national arrested from Mumbai

A 29-year-old Bangladeshi national was arrested in Mumbai for allegedly staying illegally in the country, and police have begun a probe to check if he was involved in the March 17 Nagpur violence.

The Crime Branch Unit II took Azizul Nizanul Rahman into custody from Dadar on Wednesday. An official on Thursday shared information in the case and said "We suspect he was in Nagpur at the time of the violence. He is a resident of Hasanbaug in Nagpur and had come to Dadar just a few days ago. Rahman, a daily wage labourer, has admitted to obtaining an Aadhaar card using forged documents."

