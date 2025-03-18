Nagpur violence: Curfew imposed in several areas under Section 163 as Aurangzeb tomb row stirs clashes Violence erupted in central Nagpur in the Chitnis Park area in Mahal on Monday evening, with stones hurled at police amid rumours that the holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb.

Nagpur violence: Amid the ongoing violence in Maharashtra, a curfew has been enforced in several parts of Nagpur city under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) amid rising tensions linked to the demand for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb, according to an official notification from the Maharashtra Police. As per the order issued by Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal, the restrictions will stay in effect until further notice to maintain law and order.

According to reports, clashes have left 22 police personnel injured, and approximately 65 protesters have been taken into custody. The curfew applies to police station limits in Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Tehsil, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shantinagar, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Imamwada, Yashodharanagar, and Kapilnagar. As stated in the order, on March 17, around 200 to 250 members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal gathered near the Shivaji Maharaj statue in Mahal, Nagpur, to support removing Aurangzeb's grave.

Protests over Aurangzeb's tomb triggers curfew

The protesters raised slogans demanding the grave's removal and displayed a symbolic green cloth filled with cow dung cakes. On Monday evening, a crowd of nearly 80 to 100 people assembled in the Bhaldarpura area, sparking fresh tension and disturbing public order. According to the official order, the gathering not only alarmed local residents but also disrupted the movement of people on the roads. In response, authorities enforced a "communication ban (curfew)" in the affected areas under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to curb any potential escalation and restore peace.

"During the lockdown period, no person should go out of the house for any reason other than medical reasons, nor should more than five people gather inside it. Also, orders are passed to prohibit spreading any kind of rumour, prohibiting doing all such acts," the order read.

Police on toe to maintain law and order

The police have been authorised to close roads in affected areas to maintain law and order. Anyone violating the curfew "remains punishable under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)." However, the order clarifies that it "will not be applicable to police officers/employees on duty as well as government/administrative officers/employees, students appearing for essential services, and persons related to the fire brigade and various departments."

Meanwhile, violence erupted in Nagpur's Hansapuri area as unidentified individuals vandalised shops, torched vehicles, and pelted stones, following an earlier clash between two groups in the Mahal area that had already heightened tensions in the city, according to reports.

How the matter escalated?

It is to be noted here that violence gripped areas in central Nagpur on Monday evening amid rumours that the holy book of the Muslim community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb. The city saw several incidents of stone-pelting and arson. Authorities said 15 people were arrested during combing operations in the Mahal area, which also houses the RSS headquarters. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari have appealed for calm, even as the opposition hit out at the state government over what it called a breakdown of law and order.

(With inputs from agencies)

