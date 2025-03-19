Nagpur violence case: Over 30 accused sent to police custody till March 21 in midnight hearing Nagpur violence: The development comes after a curfew was imposed in multiple areas of Nagpur city under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) following tensions over the demand to remove Aurangzeb's grave.

Nagpur violence: A local court has remanded as many as 36 accused to police custody till March 21 in connection with the Nagpur arson and stone-pelting case. The hearing, which extended late into the night, concluded at around 2:30 am at the district sessions court.

So far, the police have arrested a total of 46 people in connection with the violence that broke out in Nagpur over the demands to remove Aurangzeb's grave. Of these, 36 were presented before the district sessions court on Tuesday. Six others are currently receiving treatment at a government hospital and could not be produced in court, as per details.

According to police, accused people face multiple charges under various sections registered at the Ganesh Peth and Tehsil police stations. Authorities have vowed to take strict action against those involved and are working to restore normalcy and maintain peace in the affected regions, they added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi assured that the Maharashtra government is taking strict action against those responsible for the recent violence in Nagpur, which led to widespread unrest in parts of the city. Meanwhile, several other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs have also condemned the violence that broke out in Nagpur over the demands to remove Aurangzeb's grave.

Flag march conducted

Police and security personnel have also conducted a flag march in the violence-hit area of Maharashtra's Nagpur to instil confidence among the people. Meanwhile, a curfew was imposed in multiple areas of Nagpur city under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) following tensions over the demand to remove Aurangzeb's grave. According to the official order issued by Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal, the restrictions will remain in place until further notice.

How the matter escalated?

It is to be noted here that violence gripped areas in central Nagpur on Monday evening amid rumours that the holy book of the Muslim community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb. The city saw several incidents of stone-pelting and arson. Authorities said 15 people were arrested during combing operations in the Mahal area, which also houses the RSS headquarters. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari have appealed for calm, even as the opposition hit out at the state government over what it called a breakdown of law and order.

ALSO READ: Nagpur violence over Aurangzeb tomb protest: Several injured, over 60 arrested, CM Fadnavis urges calm