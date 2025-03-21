Nagpur violence: 17 accused sent to police custody till March 22 amid Aurangzeb tomb row Nagpur Aurangzeb Tomb Violence: Police custody of 51 accused in Nagpur violence, including mastermind Fahim Khan, ends today. They will be produced before the court.

Aurangzeb tomb violence in Nagpur: In a court hearing held late night on Thursday, 17 accused in Nagpur violence have been sent to police custody. As per the information, they will remain in police custody till March 22. Meanwhile, the Police statement also revealed that as many as 62 vehicles were vandalised during the Nagpur violence.

As per the police, rumours about a 'chadar' with holy inscriptions being burnt during protests led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) seeking the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb was the trigger for the violence in Nagpur.

Nagpur violence key accused booked for sedition

Police have booked Fahim Khan, mastermind in the Nagpur violence, and five others on charges of sedition and spreading misinformation on social media. The investigation has indicated that misinformation was spread initially after some videos were shared on social media, which fueled the violence and more videos "glorified" the violence.

Curfew lifted, relaxed in parts of Nagpur

Three days after violence rocked the city, curfew was lifted or relaxed in some areas of Nagpur on Thursday. Following mob rage and violence, curfew was imposed in Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Tehsil, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shanti Nagar, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Imambada, Yashodhara Nagar and Kapil Nagar police station areas.

Considering the people's convenience and law and order, Commissioner of Police Ravinder Singal ordered the lifting of curfew from Nandanvan and Kapil Nagar police station areas from 2 pm on Thursday.

ASI covers Aurangzeb's tomb

Amid demand from right-wing organisations that Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb at Khultabad in Maharashtra's Sambhajinagar district be removed, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has put up tin sheets on two sides of the 18th century structure. As per the directive of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district administration, a circular fence will also be installed around the tomb.

Muslim community leaders seek impartial probe

Members of the Muslim community in Nagpur on Thursday addressed a press conference and said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should meet representatives of both communities in a bid to establish peace.