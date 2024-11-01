Nagpur Police arrests Jagdish Uikey, man behind hoax bomb call threats to airlines

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Representational Image

In a major victory for security officials, the Nagpur Police arrested 35-year-old Jagdish Uikey in connection with a case involving a series of hoax bomb threats that triggered panic, caused flight delays, and led to increased security measures across the country.

According to information released, the accused is a resident of Gondia district in Maharashtra but was arrested upon reaching Nagpur from Delhi (where it was reportedly noted that he had also visited the PMO on October 28 where he dispatched some documents). Officials stated that Jagdish is currently in the custody of Nagpur's cyber police, and they are continuously interrogating him to gather more details. However, he is repeatedly changing his statements to the police.

About the case

It is pertinent to note that the accused was arrested in connection with his alleged role in some of the hoax bomb threats sent to airlines this month, which caused disruptions and flight delays. He is also accused of sending emails to the offices of the Prime Minister and law enforcement agencies, seeking meetings to discuss the bomb threat issue in detail.

Recently, in one of his emails to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Uikey put forward a condition for a meeting. He stated that he would meet Devendra Fadnavis and provide information related to the blast. According to Jagdish's email, six airports are the target of a terrorist organization. Additionally, 31 aircraft from companies like Indigo, Vistara, SpiceJet, and Air India were to be hijacked.

"To avoid a terrorist attack in the country, please meet me within 24 hours to help save the country and the people. Also, please send me an email with the time of your meeting; otherwise, from 28.10.2024, I will sit on a dharna with five people at your residence, Trikon Maidan Dharampeth Nagpur, regarding this," he had stated.

Accused arrested

In light of the continuous threatening emails being sent, security agencies across the country were mobilized. CISF personnel deployed at all airports were instructed to be more vigilant regarding the accused's suspicious movements. But the accused was finally arrested by the Nagpur Police from city's Manish Nagar area.

DCP Lohit Matani of Nagpur Police stated that Jagdish Uikey has also written a book about “terrorism,” which is available on Amazon."So far, no evidence of Jagdish Uikey’s links to any terrorist organization has been found, but the laptop and mobile device from which he sent the emails have been confiscated by the police. It is believed that Jagdish Uikey did not intend to carry out an attack but instead engaged in this stunt for publicity," the official added.