Nagpur pharma unit blast: One dead, six others sustain injuries in explosion at a reactor in city Emergency services rushed to the scene, and the injured were quickly transported for medical treatment. The exact cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Nagpur:

A tragic incident occurred on Tuesday in Maharashtra's Nagpur district when a powerful explosion rocked a pharmaceutical unit, leaving one person dead and six others injured. According to police officials, the blast occurred inside a glass line reactor at the Ankit Pulps and Boards Pvt Ltd facility, located in Bhilgaon.

The explosion took place around 11 am, a senior police official confirmed to the media. Emergency services rushed to the scene, and the injured were quickly transported for medical treatment. While the exact cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained, authorities have launched an investigation into the matter.

All the injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital in nearby Kamptee town and one of them is in critical condition, he informed. The company is engaged in the manufacturing of microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) which is used in the pharmaceutical and food industries. MCC is primarily used as an excipient (binder/filler) in the pharmaceutical industry. According to its website, the firm delves into the manufacture of excipients for use in diverse pharmaceutical segments.

Two dead in fire at building in Nagpur

Earlier on Saturday (June 14), two persons died of suffocation after a fire broke out on the first floor of a residential-cum-commercial building in Mahal area of Nagpur. As per a police official, the fire started during welding work in a godown created on the first floor flat in the ground-plus-four Jai Kamal Complex near Gandhi Gate.

"The blaze spread rapidly due to flammable materials stored in the godown. The deceased have been identified as Girish Khatri, owner of NK Light House, and his worker Vitthal. They died of suffocation," he said. Firefighters managed to rescue several trapped residents, the police official added.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: Nagpur ATM fraud busted: Metal strip used to trap cash, thieves retrieved it later | VIDEO