Nagpur North Election Results Live: Will Nitin Raut make a comeback? Counting of votes to start shortly

Nagpur North Assembly Election Results Live: The stage is all set for the crucial counting of votes in Maharashtra. The Election Commission will start the counting of votes at 8 AM. In 2019, Dr Nitin Raut of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Dr. Milind Mane of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 20694 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Nitin Gadkari won from Nagpur Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 137603 votes by defeating Vikas Thakare of the Indian National Congress.

Know all about Nagpur North Assembly constituency

The Nagpur North Assembly constituency is one of the 288 constituencies in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 57 of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). Nagpur North Assembly constituency comes under the Nagpur Lok sabha constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), NCP (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are the main parties in the state.

Nagpur North Assembly Constituency: Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 195267 voters in the Nagpur North constituency during the 2019 Assembly Elections. Out of this 103862 were male and 91403 were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender. 575 postal votes were cast in the constituency.

In 2014, there were 181249 voters in the Nagpur North constituency during the 2014 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 97081 were male and 84168 were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender. 507 postal votes were cast in the constituency.

Nagpur North Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

INC: Nitin Raut

BJP: Milind Mane

Nagpur North Assembly Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Dr. Nitin Raut won the seat with a margin of 20694 votes (10.67%). He was polled 86821 votes and defeated BJP candidate Dr. Milind Mane, who got 66127 votes. BSP candidate Suresh Bhagwan Sakhare stood third with 23333 votes or 11.92% vote share.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Dr. Milind Mane won the seat. He was polled 68905 votes with a vote share of 37.93%. BSP candidate Kishore Uttamrao Gajbhiye got 55187 votes with a vote share of 30.37% and was the runner-up. .

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Voter turnout

Polling for 288-seat Maharashtra assembly elections concluded on Wednesday, with an approximate voter turnout of 58.22 per cent recorded till 5.00 pm.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the highest turnout was seen in Gadchiroli district at 69.63 per cent, while Mumbai city recorded the lowest at 49.07 per cent. Thane recorded 49.76 per cent.

As per the data of the ECI, Mumbai Suburban recorded a voter turnout of 51.76 per cent, Nagpur 56.06 per cent, Aurangabad 60.83 per cent, Pune 54.09 per cent, Nashik 59.85 per cent, Satara 64.16 per cent, Dhule 59.75 per cent, Palghar 59.31 per cent, Ratnagiri 60.35 per cent, Nanded 55.88 per cent and Latur 61.43 per cent.

The voter turnout for the Nanded Parliamentary constituency in Maharashtra was recorded at 53.78 per cent till 5 pm.