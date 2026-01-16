Nagpur Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: BJP leading on over 85 seats Nagpur Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Mahayuti alliance- BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde), NCP (Ajit Pawar)- presents a united front after contesting BJP on 143 seats and Shiv Sena on 8. Maha Vikas Aghadi (Congress, Shiv Sena UBT, Sharad Pawar NCP) challenges fiercely, with MNS (22 candidates),

Nagpur:

Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) election trends show the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strengthening its lead with 85 seats advancing, while Congress holds around 22, and all other parties trail at zero from the 151 total seats.NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) city president Dineshwar Paith is trailing in Nagpur. Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's Shivani Dani leads prominently.

Here are party wise trends-

BJP: 85 seats

Shiv Sena: 3

NCP (Ajit Pawar): 0

Shiv Sena (Thackeray/UBT): 0

Congress: 22

MNS: 0

Sharad Pawar NCP: 0

Others: 0

Nagpur Municipal Corporation polls show BJP candidates leading in multiple wards, with Congress gaining ground in specific areas.

BJP leads-

Ward 36 : BJP's Shivani Dani ahead.

: BJP's Shivani Dani ahead. Ward 37 : BJP's Dilip Dive leading.

: BJP's Dilip Dive leading. Ward 16: All four BJP candidates ahead.

Ward 35 : BJP ahead on 2 seats.

: BJP ahead on 2 seats. Ward 38: Three BJP candidates leading.

Congress leads

Ward 11: Congress ahead on 4 seats.

Alliance context

Mahayuti alliance- BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde), NCP (Ajit Pawar)- presents a united front after contesting BJP on 143 seats and Shiv Sena on 8. Maha Vikas Aghadi (Congress, Shiv Sena UBT, Sharad Pawar NCP) challenges fiercely, with MNS (22 candidates), AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi acting as potential kingmakers amid EVM issues.​In the

Nagpur Municipal Corporation elections for 151 total seats, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance has fielded a strong lineup with BJP contesting 143 seats and Shiv Sena 8, while Congress has put forward 151 candidates to challenge across all wards. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is contesting 96 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) has named 56 contenders, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is in the fray for 22 seats, and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction has announced 79 candidates, setting up a multi-cornered contest as parties vie for dominance in this key Maharashtra civic poll.

After a flurry of 302 withdrawals over two days, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) elections feature 992 candidates contesting 151 seats across 38 wards, marking a streamlined yet fiercely contested civic poll after an eight-year gap. Initially, 1,386 nominations poured in, with 80 rejected during scrutiny, leaving 1,294 valid entries- including 535 by women. The final field sets up direct clashes between major parties, though BJP faces internal rebels that could fragment its dominance.

Nomination surge and withdrawal wave

The elections, delayed since the 2017 body's dissolution in March 2022, saw massive initial interest with 1,386 forms filed for 151 seats. Scrutiny validated 1,294, but 290 aspirants withdrew on the final day- plus 12 earlier- slashing the count to 992. No official BJP or Congress nominees faced rejection, ensuring their key players remain in the fray. This pruning reduced Independents significantly, potentially minimizing vote splits and sharpening party-versus-party fights.

Zone-wise breakdown of withdrawals

Withdrawals hit hardest in key zones, signaling winnower contests-

Lakadganj Zone: 43 withdrawals (highest)

Mangalwari Zone: 37

Satranjipura Zone: 35

Dhantoli Zone: 33

Nehru Nagar Zone: 33

Gandhibagh-Mahal Zone: 30

Ashi Nagar Zone: 27

Hanuman Nagar Zone: 28

Dharampeth Zone: 24

Laxmi Nagar Zone: 12 (lowest)

Zone 9 leads contestants with 180 (92 women), while Zone 1 trails at 75 (34 women), highlighting uneven competition density.

BJP's dominance under threat from rebels

BJP ruled NMC for three straight terms (2007, 2012, 2017), but internal dissent looms large. Senior leader and six-time corporator Sunil Agrawal defied withdrawal calls; Dhiraj Chavan (close to MLA Pravin Datke) challenges BJP's official pick; former corporator Sudhir Raut contests Prabhag 18A; and ex-mayor Archana Dehankar's husband Vinayak Dehankar runs independently from Prabhag 17D. Observers warn these rebels could erode BJP votes, aiding rivals like Congress in a politically volatile landscape.

In 2017, 1,135 candidates vied for 151 seats: BJP and Congress fielded 150 each, Shiv Sena 122, NCP 100, BSP 107, and over 500 Independents. The 2012 poll had 1,233 for 145 seats, with 372 from national parties. Today's 992 contenders reflect numerical parity but heightened complexity from rebels and loyalty shifts. With a compressed campaign, parties ramp up street-level outreach, where voter turnout and messaging will decide control of Nagpur's civic future.