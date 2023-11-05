Nagpur: Massive fire at Sitabuldi Market creates chaos, fire tenders at spot | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fire at Nagpur market

A massive fire broke out at Sitabuldi Market, Nagpur, Maharashtra on Sunday. A big crowd was present at the market when the fire incident occurred. Sitabuldi is the main market of Nagpur and on the occasion of Diwali, buyers in a huge number were present at the market.

The fire broke out first at Ajay Garment shop and then spread to the adjacent Sangam kite shop.

As soon as the flames were spotted, the locals called fire tenders.

The fire created a chaotic situation when the fire started spreading. However, the local police controlled the situation.

The fire officials with the help of locals doused the fire timely.

No loss of life was reported in the incident.