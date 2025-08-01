Nagpur's Maharaj Bagh Zoo security breach: Man climbs into tiger enclosure, raises safety concerns | Video Nagpur: Sunil Bawaskar, the chief of Maharaj Bagh Zoo, stated that although two tigers were in the main enclosure, they were safely resting inside their night shelter when the incident occurred.

Nagpur:

In a startling incident at Nagpur's Maharaj Bagh Zoo in Maharashtra, a man scaled an 18-foot-high wire fence and entered directly into the tiger enclosure. The daring breach has raised serious questions about the security arrangements at the zoo. Fortunately, the tigers were secured in their night shelters at the time, averting what could have been a grave tragedy.

Zoo staff spot intruder and alert authorities

Zoo employees spotted the man inside the enclosure early in the morning and promptly informed management. The police took the individual into custody for questioning. During the initial investigation, the man was unable to provide coherent answers. Preliminary reports suggest that he might be mentally unwell.

Zoo officials confirm tigers were safely confined

Sunil Bawaskar, head of Maharaj Bagh Zoo, confirmed that two tigers were present in the main enclosure but were resting inside their night shelter at the time of the breach. He explained that the man’s life was not in danger because there was a gap between the wire mesh and the main enclosure, preventing direct contact with the animals.

Mental health concerns and security review underway

The Forest Department has indicated that the man is likely suffering from mental illness. This incident has sparked a review of the zoo’s security protocols to prevent such unauthorised entries in the future and to ensure the safety of both visitors and animals.

More details are awaited in this regard.