Nagpur hit-and-run: 72-year-old dies after fighting for life for 5 days, accused still untraced

Nagpur:

72-year-old Nagpur resident Mukund Babhare fought for his life for 5 days but succumbed to injuries late last night after getting hit by a speeding car earlier this week in a shocking case of hit-and-run in the city.

Babhare was out on a morning when the tragedy hit him. The incident, which has sparked concern over reckless driving in the city, was captured on CCTV. Police are examining the footage to identify the vehicle and its driver.

Hit-and-run in Nagpur caught on cam

The incident took place at the Zenda Chowk of Mahal locality at around 5.30 am. The victim was from the Badkas Chowk towards Aychit Mandir when a speeding car hit him.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the man was flung several feet in the air while the car hit a nearby wall before coming to a halt.

The driver appeared to stop to observe the scene for a few seconds before fleeing from the spot with the vehicle. A passerby tried to intervene and apprehend the driver but to no avail.

Babhare was critically injured in the accident and was rushed to a private hospital by locals, where he was kept in the intensive care unit for days before his death on Thursday night.

Police have launched a manhunt for the car driver and are examining the CCTV footage of the accident for clues and information about the vehicle.

Preliminary investigation has revealed the car was driven in a reckless manner, causing the accident. An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the law and further probe is underway.

Multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused.

Pune Porsche accident

The accident brought back haunting memories of the Porsche accident in Pune, which claimed the lives of two people.

On May 19, 2024, a speeding Porsche allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy crashed into a motorcycle in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area. Two young IT professionals, Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, were killed in the collision.

According to investigators, the teenager had allegedly consumed alcohol before driving the luxury car. The crash triggered nationwide outrage over juvenile justice, road safety, and the treatment of affluent offenders.

Written by Avnie Saraf. Avnie Saraf is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.