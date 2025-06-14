Nagpur girl critically injured in Manali Zipline accident, family alleges negligence | Video The Bijwe family has claimed that the zipline facility lacked adequate safety precautions and that no prompt assistance was provided after the accident. To underscore seriousness of the incident and expose the absence of proper supervision and emergency support, the family has also released video.

Nagpur:

A summer vacation turned tragic for a family from Nagpur after their daughter sustained serious injuries in a zipline accident in Manali. The incident, which occurred on Sunday, June 8, has raised serious concerns about safety protocols at tourist adventure sites.

Zipline cable snaps mid-ride

Trisha Bijwe, a young girl from Nagpur, was vacationing in Manali with her parents, Prafulla Bijwe and his wife, when she met with a horrific accident while participating in a ziplining activity. According to the family, Trisha was mid-ride when the zipline cable suddenly snapped, causing her to fall nearly 30 feet to the ground.

Severe injuries and emergency treatment

The fall resulted in multiple fractures in Trisha’s leg. She was initially treated at a local hospital in Manali and then moved to a medical facility in Chandigarh for further care. She is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Nagpur, where doctors are monitoring her condition closely.

Family alleges lack of safety and support

The Bijwe family has alleged that there were inadequate safety measures at the zipline site and that no immediate help was extended to them following the incident. They have also shared a video of the accident to highlight the severity of the fall and the apparent lack of proper supervision or emergency response.

Call for accountability

The incident has sparked outrage among the family and well-wishers, with calls for accountability and stricter enforcement of safety standards at adventure tourism sites. The family has urged authorities to investigate the matter and take steps to prevent such incidents in the future.