Nagpur Election Results 2026: Here's complete list of party and ward-wise winners Nagpur Election Results 2026: BJP swept Nagpur Municipal Corporation in 2007, 2012, and 2017 (1,135 candidates then for 151 seats: BJP/Congress 150 each, Shiv Sena 122, NCP 100, BSP 107, 500+ Independents; 2012 saw 1,233 for 145).

Nagpur:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently leading on over 111 seats in Nagpur as the vote countimg is still underway in Maharashtra on January 16 (Friday). The 29 municipal corporations geared up for single-phase elections on January 15 (Thursday) in Maharashtra, engaging around 3.49 crore voters across 2,869 seats at over 39,000 polling stations.

In the Nagpur Municipal Corporation elections for 151 total seats, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance has fielded a strong lineup with BJP contesting 143 seats and Shiv Sena 8, while Congress has put forward 151 candidates to challenge across all wards. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is contesting 96 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) has named 56 contenders, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is in the fray for 22 seats, and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction has announced 79 candidates, setting up a multi-cornered contest as parties vie for dominance in this key Maharashtra civic poll.

Here is the complete list of winners of Nagpur Municipal Corporation-

Ward Number Leading candidate/Winner Political Party 1 A 1 B 1 C 1 D Virendra Kukreja BJP 2 A 2 B 2 C 2 D 3 A 3 B 3 C 3 D 4 A 4 B 4 C 4 D 5 A 5 B 5 C 5 D 6 A 6 B 6 C 6 D 7 A 7 B 7 C 7 D 8 A 8 B 8 C 8 D 9 A 9 B 9 C 9 D 10 A 10 B 10 C 10 D 11 A 11 B 11 C 11 D 12 A 12 B 12 C 12 D 13 A 13 B 13 C 13 D 14 A 14 B 14 C 14 D 15 A 15 B 15 C 15 D 16 A Lakhan Yerwar BJP 16 B 16 C Varshha Chaudhary BJP 16 D Sunil Dandekar BJP 17 A 17 B 17 C 17 D Manoj Sable BJP 18 A 18 B 18 C 18 D 19 A Shalini Dholke Congress 19 B 19 C 19 D 20 A Tushar Larokar (W) BJP 20 B 20 C 20 D 21 A 21 B 21 C Abha Pandey (NCP-AP) 21 D 22 A 22 B 22 C 22 D 23 A 23 B 23 C 23 D 24 A 24 B 24 C 24 D 25 A 25 B 25 C 25 D 26 A Shubham Motghare Congress 26 B 26 C 26 D 27 A 27 B 27 C 27 D 28 A 28 B 28 C 28 D 29 A 29 B 29 C 29 D 30 A 30 B 30 C 30 D 31 A 31 B 31 C 31 D 32 A 32 B 32 C 32 D 33 A 33 B Manoj Gawande Congress 33 C 33 D Bunty Kukde BJP 34 A 34 B 34 C 34 D 35 A 35 B 35 C 35 D 36 A Amol Shyamkule (W) BJP 36 B Maya Hade BJP 36 C Shivani Dani (W) BJP 36 D Ishwar Dhengle BJP 37 A Nidhi Telgote BJP 37 B Sanjay Ungale BJP 37 C Ashwini Jichkar BJP 37 D Dillip Dive BJP 38 A 38 B Kumudini Ghudhade Congress 38 C

After 302 withdrawals, including 290 on the final day and 12 earlier- Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) elections now feature 992 candidates contesting 151 seats across 38 wards, following an initial surge of 1,386 nominations for polls delayed nearly eight years since the 2017 body's dissolution in March 2022. Scrutiny validated 1,294 forms (535 by women), rejecting 80 (39 women’s), with no official BJP or Congress nominees disqualified, though zone-wise data reveals Lakadganj leading withdrawals at 43, followed by Mangalwari (37), Satranjipura (35), Dhantoli and Nehru Nagar (33 each), Gandhibagh-Mahal (30), Hanuman Nagar (28), Ashi Nagar (27), Dharampeth (24), and Laxmi Nagar (12), streamlining contests and reducing Independents to sharpen major-party clashes- Zone 9 boasts 180 contestants (92 women), Zone 1 the lowest at 75 (34 women).

BJP, dominant in 2007, 2012, and 2017 (when 1,135 vied for 151 seats: BJP/Congress 150 each, Shiv Sena 122, NCP 100, BSP 107, 500+ Independents; 2012 had 1,233 for 145), now battles internal rebels like six-time corporator Sunil Agrawal, Dhiraj Chavan (tied to MLA Pravin Datke), Sudhir Raut (Prabhag 18A), and ex-mayor Archana Dehankar’s husband Vinayak (Prabhag 17D Independent), risking vote splits amid a tight campaign where street-level outreach decides Nagpur’s civic control.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar). The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) includes the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar), and the Indian National Congress. However, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has joined hands with the Shiv Sena (UBT) for the BMC polls, while the Congress has allied with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA).