What happened in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation in the last elections in 2017?

Maharashtra's 29 municipal corporations face elections on Thursday (January 15), engaging around 3.49 crore voters in a single-phase statewide contest. The Maharashtra State Election Commission announced the schedule on December 15, 2025, with polling from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm and results on Friday (January 16). Over 39,000 polling stations support the battle for 2,869 seats across urban hubs like Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and Nashik. This scale demands robust infrastructure to handle the massive turnout expected in India's politically charged civic arena.

Nagpur Municipal Corporation elections on February 21, 2017, saw the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secure a landslide triumph, capturing 108 of 151 seats amid a voter turnout of 53.72 per cent. This overwhelming mandate reflected the city's demographic profile from the 2011 census- total population of 24,47,494, including 480,759 Scheduled Caste (SC) and 188,444 Scheduled Tribe (ST) residents- and set the stage for BJP control until the term expired on March 4, 2022.

In Nagpur, a total of 11,24,631 valid votes were cast, comprising 5,90,273 from males, 5,34,358 from females and zero from others, with NOTA receiving 94,759 votes.

Demographic context from 2011 census

Nagpur's 2011 census recorded a total population of 24,47,494 within the municipal area, spread across 38 wards. SC communities numbered 4,80,759, while ST groups totaled 1,88,444, underscoring the city's diverse electorate influential in local governance. These figures shaped voter priorities on urban development, welfare, and representation in the 151-seat corporation, with 76 seats reserved for women to promote gender equity.

Voter turnout and participation

The 2017 polls drew 2,093,392 eligible voters- 1,070,928 males, 1,022,401 females, and 63 others. A total of 1,124,631 votes were cast, achieving 53.72 per cent turnout despite the high candidate count of 1,135 contesting across parties and independents. This engagement highlighted Nagpur's active civic participation in a key urban center of Maharashtra.

Decisive seat distribution of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (Total Seats: 151)

BJP: 108, Congress: 29, BSP: 10, Shiv Sena: 2, NCP: 1, Independents and others: 1.

BJP's 108 seats granted absolute control over the 151-member house, dwarfing Congress's 29 and BSP's 10. Shiv Sena, NCP, and minor players trailed far behind, cementing BJP's stronghold in Nagpur politics.

Election timeline and legacy

Held on February 21, 2017, the elections concluded a fiercely contested campaign, with the BJP-led board governing until March 4, 2022. This victory bolstered BJP's urban dominance ahead of upcoming 2026 municipal polls across Maharashtra's 29 corporations, including Nagpur, where 2,869 seats and 3.49 crore voters signal renewed battles between Mahayuti and MVA alliances.