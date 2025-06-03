Nagpur civic bench stolen in broad daylight, duo caught lifting it on two-wheeler | Video In Nagpur, a man and woman were caught on CCTV stealing a Nagpur Municipal Corporation bench by calmly loading it onto a two-wheeler and driving off. The incident, which occurred between RTPS and Mate Chowk, has gone viral on social media, sparking public concern and criticism of civic oversight.

Nagpur:

In a bizarre theft that has shocked local residents, a man and a woman were caught on CCTV casually stealing a civic bench belonging to the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and driving away with it on a two-wheeler. The incident took place on a road stretch between RTPS and Mate Chowk in the city. CCTV footage of the act clearly shows the duo lifting the bench placed by the roadside and calmly placing it on their two-wheeler before driving off, all without any apparent urgency or fear of being stopped.

What has particularly stunned citizens is the sheer ease and confidence with which the theft was carried out, raising serious questions about public security and civic vigilance. The video has since gone viral on social media, sparking a flurry of reactions ranging from humour to outrage. While some online users are making light of the absurdity, others are calling it a glaring example of administrative failure in safeguarding public property.

Watch the viral video here:

The identity of the culprits remains unknown at this time, but police are expected to use the CCTV footage to aid their investigation.

The incident has triggered concern among Nagpur residents, who are demanding stronger deterrents against theft and better oversight by the civic body. Whether the administration treats this unusual theft with the seriousness it deserves remains to be seen.