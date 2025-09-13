Maharashtra: Car catches fire near Civil Lines District Court in Nagpur | Watch video Nagpur fire: The exact cause of the fire remains unknown at this time. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported. Thanks to the swift response of police personnel and firefighters, the blaze was contained quickly, preventing it from spreading to nearby areas and averting a major disaster.

Nagpur:

A car suddenly caught fire near the Civil Lines area in Nagpur, causing panic among locals and officials. The vehicle began emitting smoke before bursting into flames. The incident occurred near the District Sessions Court, raising alarm among people nearby.

Quick response by police and fire brigade

A police officer on duty at the District Court immediately noticed the smoke and alerted the fire department. The Nagpur Fire Brigade team rushed to the scene and battled the fierce blaze. Despite their efforts, the car was destroyed by the fire before it was brought under control.

Cause and aftermath

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and there were no reports of injuries. The prompt action of the police and fire personnel prevented the fire from spreading to nearby areas, averting a larger disaster. Investigations are ongoing to ascertain how the fire started.

Speeding car crashes into footpath in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar

Early morning chaos erupted on LBS Road in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area when a speeding car broke through a road barricade and mounted the footpath. The car, bearing a Gujarat registration number, struck a person sleeping on the footpath, critically injuring him.

The accident caused damage to the ATM’s door and glass at the site. Inside the car were two young women and a man, who locals alleged were under the influence of alcohol. The driver fled the accident scene, while the two women passengers were taken into police custody for questioning.

Investigation underway

Police recovered a bottle of alcohol and glasses from the car, which led to suspicions of drunken driving. Authorities are investigating the incident to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the crash.