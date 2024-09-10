Nagpur Audi accident: Congress accuses BJP chief's son of absconding to evade alcohol test, calls it pattern

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Damaged Audi, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar

Amid the political heat over the Nagpur Audi accident, Congress on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the ruling party. The Congress stated that making the driver a scapegoat in such cases has become a "new trend" in the state, adding that there should be a thorough investigation in the case.

Congress leader and LoP in Maharashtra assembly Vijay Wadettiwar pitched for a thorough investigation and said scrutiny of the CCTV footage of the restaurant that Sanket Bawankule and his friends visited before the early Monday morning accident should also be done.

"It looks like the home department has started a new project where people can crash their cars, kill people, then blame it on the driver and walk free," Wadettiwar told the media.

Wadettiwar recalls Worli accident

Drawing parallels with the Worli accident, he said that it has become a pattern that accused in such accidents abscond for over 48 hours to ensure that they come clean in an alcohol test. "Political parties seem to have adopted a new trend for saving their people after such accidents," he said, referring to earlier allegations that a local MLA of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP tried to save those responsible for the Porsche car crash in Pune in May, and leaders of the ruling Shiv Sena tried to save a party worker's son after he ran over a woman in Mumbai's Worli area.

"The accused persons (in Worli hit-and-run case) were absconding for more than 48 hours, ensuring no alcohol could be found in their blood. A similar pattern was replicated in Nagpur. Now the BJP leader's son has gone away and will be found after 2-3 days, so that no alcohol would be found in his samples," Wadettiwar alleged.

Sanket was in car at time of accident

As per Nagpur police, the arrested driver was inebriated, and Sanket Bawankule was sitting next to him, claimed the Congress leader. "Who allows a drunk driver to drive? Will the person sitting next to him remain calm?" he asked.

(With PTI Inputs)