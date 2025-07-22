Nagpur airport gets bomb threat email, search operations underway The mail that was sent today, around 7:30 am, stated that "IED has been kept in a cigarette packet which can blast at any time."

Nagpur:

The Nagpur airport on Tuesday received a bomb threat via email, triggering a massive search operation by security agencies. A bomb threat was received at Nagpur Airport through an email sent around 7:30 am today. The message claimed that an "IED (bomb) had been placed inside a cigarette packet and could explode at any time."

After receiving the email, the airport administration informed the Songaon police station. Soon after, the police, bomb squad, dog squad, and fire brigade rushed to the spot and began a thorough search operation across the airport. As of now, no suspicious object has been found, and investigations are still ongoing.

Earlier, Nagpur airport had received two bomb threat emails on June 25 and 26.

ISKCON temple in Girgaon receives bomb threat

Earlier on July 21, a bomb threat mail was sent to the ISKCON temple located in Mumbai's Girgaon area, warning that the premises would be blown up using five RDX bombs if certain demands were not fulfilled within 16 hours. The temple is situated near Chowpatty, a prominent public area in the city.

The threat was sent via an email from an ID named “Immanuel_sekaran.” In the email, the sender reportedly demanded that the DMK government in Tamil Nadu implement the recommendations of the late Nainar Das, a leader of a Tamil Nadu-based police organisation. Failure to do so, the email warned, would lead to an explosion targeting the temple.

Police sources said similar threat emails have been received in the past, following a comparable pattern. However, no credible evidence or suspicious activity has been found so far during the investigation. The authorities are treating the matter seriously and continuing with standard verification and security protocols.

