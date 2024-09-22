'My three generations never paid farm electricity bills', says Shiv Sena MP Prataprao Jadhav

Follow us on Image Source : PRATAPRAO JADHAV (X) Union minister and Shiv Sena leader Prataprao Jadhav.

Maharashtra news: Union minister and Shiv Sena leader Prataprao Jadhav has claimed his family's three generations, including himself, never paid the farm electricity bills. Jadhav was speaking during an event on a farm electricity bills waiver scheme, one of the flagship initiatives launched by the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra.

"I am a farmer. We haven't paid bills for the last three generations. My grandfather's (water) pumps are still there. Neither my grandfather and my father, nor I paid the farm electricity bills," said the Minister of State (MoS) for Ayush and Health and Family Welfare.

Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav represents Buldhana Lok Sabha constituency of Maharashtra. The Chief Minister Baliraja Free Electricity Scheme 2024 provides free electricity to farmers who use agricultural pumps with a capacity of up to 7.5 horsepower.