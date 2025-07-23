‘My House, My Right’: Maharashtra rolls out ambitious housing policy to build 50 lakh homes | Details Maharashtra has launched an ambitious housing policy titled ‘My House, My Right’, aiming to build 50 lakh homes in the next 10 years and make the state slum-free. The policy focuses on affordable housing for EWS, LIG and MIG categories, slum redevelopment through PPPs, and inclusive housing for all.

Mumbai:

Aiming to transform Maharashtra into a slum-free, inclusive state with adequate housing for all, the government on Wednesday unveiled its new housing policy: ‘My House, My Right’. The plan promises to construct 35 lakh homes in the next five years and a total of 50 lakh houses over a decade, with a focus on affordability, sustainability and proximity to workplaces.

The Housing Department issued a Government Resolution (GR) outlining the policy, which was cleared by the state cabinet in May. It expects an estimated Rs 70,000 crore investment through a mix of government, private, and public-private partnership (PPP) channels.

Homes for all, slums to none

At the core of the policy is the goal of providing affordable and adequate housing to residents from economically weaker sections (EWS), lower-income groups (LIG), and middle-income groups (MIG), while actively redeveloping slums and old buildings. The plan encourages PPPs to transform slum pockets into modern housing clusters, drawing from the Dharavi model with 20:80 partnerships between government and private players.

To facilitate this, the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) will form special purpose vehicles (SPVs), with a mandatory 20% government stake.

Walk-to-work push, MIDC housing zones

The policy also introduces the "Walk to Work" model by mandating that 10% to 30% of land in MIDC areas be reserved for industrial workers’ housing. This land will be handed over to relevant authorities at acquisition prices and may be developed in collaboration with private industries.

Likewise, 10-15% of land near major infrastructure corridors, like the Samruddhi Expressway and Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, will be reserved for affordable housing.

Survey to map demand, create land bank

A state-wide housing demand survey, to be completed by 2026, will assess existing stock, income-level needs, infrastructure gaps and future projections across districts. This data will drive future planning and form the basis of a new digital land bank identifying government-owned land parcels suitable for housing.

The upcoming State Housing Information Portal (SHIP) will serve as a one-stop digital platform to track housing projects, developers, land availability, and government schemes, coordinating with central initiatives like PM Gati Shakti.

Inclusive, green, and incentive-driven

The policy prioritises senior citizens, women, students, industrial and migrant workers, and project-affected persons (PAPs) in housing allotments. It also advocates for resilient, climate-adaptable construction using eco-friendly materials and green certifications.

To attract private developers, the state has extended a range of incentives:

Single-window clearance 1% GST for affordable housing Floor Space Index (FSI) up to 2.5 Up to 10% FSI use for commercial purposes Reduced property tax for 10 years Stamp duty and registration waivers 100% tax deduction on profit from student housing operations

Affordable housing now has infra status

Granting infrastructure status to affordable housing will make it easier for developers to tap external commercial borrowings (ECBs), foreign direct investment (FDI), and Priority Sector Lending (PSL) through banks and housing finance companies (HFCs).

The policy will also amend and strengthen current regulatory frameworks, such as the Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR) and Unified DCPR, to support its goals.

Bottom line

With a promise to build 50 lakh homes, redevelop slums, digitise land banks, and promote green, inclusive housing, Maharashtra’s new policy is a sweeping attempt to address the state’s housing crisis, one that relies on both robust public investment and private collaboration.

(With inputs from PTI)