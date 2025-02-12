Wednesday, February 12, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. MVA rift widens as Uddhav's Sena expresses displeasure with Sharad Pawar for felicitating Eknath Shinde

MVA rift widens as Uddhav's Sena expresses displeasure with Sharad Pawar for felicitating Eknath Shinde

Ahead of the civic polls in Maharashtra, reports of a widening rift within the Maha Vikas Aghadi are coming. Uddhav Thackery recently announced going solo in the polls which raised questions on the future of MVA.

Reported By : Dinesh Mourya Edited By : Shubham Bajpai
Mumbai
Published : Feb 12, 2025 10:45 IST, Updated : Feb 12, 2025 10:47 IST
Uddhav Thackeray Sena expresses displeasure with Sharad Pawar for felicitating Eknath Shinde
Image Source : PTI/FILE Uddhav Thackeray Sena expresses displeasure with Sharad Pawar for felicitating Eknath Shinde

Amid the talks of a widening rift within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray's Shive Sena (UBT) has expressed displeasure with Sharad Pawar for felicitating state Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

As per the sources from the Uddhav Sena, Uddhav Thackery has expressed resentment over the Mahadji Shinde Rashtriya Gaurav Award given to Shinde by the NCP-SCP chief. Thackeray has said that Pawar should not have felicitated the deputy chief minister as he had broken the Shiv Sena. He said that Pawar should have respected the sentiments of the Thackeray family

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement