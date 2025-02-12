MVA rift widens as Uddhav's Sena expresses displeasure with Sharad Pawar for felicitating Eknath Shinde

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Uddhav Thackeray Sena expresses displeasure with Sharad Pawar for felicitating Eknath Shinde

Amid the talks of a widening rift within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray's Shive Sena (UBT) has expressed displeasure with Sharad Pawar for felicitating state Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

As per the sources from the Uddhav Sena, Uddhav Thackery has expressed resentment over the Mahadji Shinde Rashtriya Gaurav Award given to Shinde by the NCP-SCP chief. Thackeray has said that Pawar should not have felicitated the deputy chief minister as he had broken the Shiv Sena. He said that Pawar should have respected the sentiments of the Thackeray family