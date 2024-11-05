MVA likely to release 'poll guarantees' for Maharashtra tomorrow: Focus on farm loan waiver, caste census

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uddhav Thackeray.

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: With just a few days left for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Maha Vikash Aghadi is likely to release its 'poll guarantees' on Wednesday. Sources told India TV that the guarantee of Mahavikas Aghadi, which will be launched tomorrow, could include two major items. The first one could be the farm loan waiver, and the second one could be the caste census.

Through this guarantee, efforts will be made to counter the Mahayuti government's 'Meri Ladli Bahna Yojana. A total of 5 to 8 guarantees could be declared on Wednesday. It should be noted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Congress, Sena UBT, and NCP (Sharad Pawar), is preparing on all fronts to fight the upcoming Maharashtra polls.

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Mahayuti (BJP, NCP Ajit Pawar, and Shinde Sena) have also raised expectations with numerous schemes for the assembly polls.

In the election campaign, the BJP is pushing the narrative of “double engine ki sarkar" to remind people that it is important to vote for a government which can deliver.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will hold a joint rally in Mumbai on November 6, where it will release its guarantees for the state assembly elections, a senior Congress leader told PTI.

Addressing reporters, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said the event will be held at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in the evening of November 6, and will be attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray.

Elections to the 288-member state assembly will be held on November 20 and the counting of votes will take place three days later. The deadline to file the nomination forms for the elections ended on Tuesday.

As many as 7,995 candidates filed 10,905 nominations with the Election Commission (EC). In the MVA, the Congress is contesting 103 seats followed by the Shiv Sena (UBT) 89 and NCP (SP) 87 seats. Six seats have been given to other MVA allies, while there was no clarity on three assembly segments.