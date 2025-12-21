Maharashtra Local Body Poll Results 2025: BJP takes early in Beed Municipal Council Maharashtra Local Body Poll Results 2025: Beed Municipal Council has 52 seats this time. In 2016, there were 50 seats. While NCP won 16 seats, Shiv Sena grabbed two seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party had won one seat.

Mumbai:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in the Beed Municipal Council of Beed district in Maharashtra, where counting of votes for the urban local body elections is underway, covering 286 Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats. According to early trends, the BJP-led Mahayuti has taken a decisive lead in several seats. The counting began at 10 am at centres across the state.

A turnout of 67.3 per cent was recorded in the polls of 263 local bodies held on December 2, while 47.04 per cent of voters exercised their franchise in the second phase of the elections in 23 local bodies on Saturday, the State Election Commission said.

Beed Municipal Council has 52 seats this time. In 2016, there were 50 seats. While NCP won 16 seats, Shiv Sena grabbed two seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party had won one seat.

Beed Municipal Council 2016 Results

Others: 28

NCP: 16

Independents: 3

Shiv Sena: 2

BJP: 1

Members and presidents of the Dondaicha Municipal Council in Dhule and the Angar Nagar Panchayat in Solapur were elected unopposed, and the polls for the post of Jammer municipal president were also a no-contest affair.

In some places, the ruling alliance partners, including the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP, are contesting against each other.

The poll battle became multi-dimensional with the BJP-led Mahayuti and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) locking horns, interspersed by "friendly fights" among the alliances.