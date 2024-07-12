Mumbai wakes up to heavy rain as orange alert issued for today, flight operations affected

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai rains (Image used for representational purposes)

Mumbai woke up to heavy rains in several parts of the city on Friday (July 12) as an orange alert, predicting heavy rains, has been issued for the day. The massive downpour this morning led to waterlogging in several parts of the city with Andheri Subway being flooded. The subway has been closed with ropes and barricades.

Around 4 pm today, there will be a high tide of 3.91 meters, and during this time, 13-feet high waves will rise in the sea, according to the weather department.

If the heavy rain continues, there could be flooding problems in several low-lying areas. Earlier today, it rained heavily in Parel, Dadar, Borivali, Kandivali, Andheri, Santacruz, and Sion in Mumbai.

"Intense spells of rain are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai during next 3-4 hours,” IMD said.

Flight operations affected

Flight operations were affected due to heavy rain in the city.

IMD prediction for Mumbai and Thane

The Indian Meterological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall on Friday and Saturday. There is a monsoon trough and a cyclonic circulation has also developed over Mumbai which has resulted in strong westerly winds, the Met Department said.

An orange alert is issued in case of extremely bad weather. It affects the transport facilities including rail, road and air. The Palghar region of Maharastra has also been experiencing heavy rain since this morning, as the IMD issued an orange alert in the region in their nowcast warning.

The city faced major waterlogging and traffic issues due to heavy rainfall a few days ago. The IMD earlier issued a yellow alert for today in Mumbai and Palghar regions and an orange alert for Thane and Raigad regions. IMD had predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai until July 12. Heavy to moderate rainfall was also expected in Palghar, Thane, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, Sangli, Sholapur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, Osmanabad, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, and Yavatmal up to July 12.

(With ANI inputs)