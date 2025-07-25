Mumbai weather update today: IMD predicts heavy rains for city, high tide expected till July 27 Mumbai weather: It has been raining heavily in Mumbai since morning on Thursday, especially in suburban areas like Andheri, Borivali, Dahisar, Malad, Goregaon, Kandivali, Santacruz, Vile Parle and Bandra.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains for Mumbai on Thursday. According to the 7-day forecast, Mumbai is likely to experience a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain on July 25 and 26, however, an improvement in the weather is expected from Sunday, with only moderate showers and no weather warnings in place from July 27 onwards.

IMD says rainfall is likely in Mumbai in next 3-4 hours

The IMD said moderate spells of rain are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar during next 3-4 hours.

It has been raining heavily in Mumbai since morning on Thursday, especially in suburban areas like Andheri, Borivali, Dahisar, Malad, Goregaon, Kandivali, Santacruz, Vile Parle and Bandra.

At present, there is no waterlogging anywhere in the city, but if the rain continues at these places, then low-lying areas may witness waterlogging.

Mumbai expected to witness high tides

The weather office said that Mumbai is expected to witness high tides of over 4.5 metres during noon hours over the next four days, from 24 to 27 July.

It has been raining heavily in different areas of the city for the last few hours, due to which Andheri subway has now been closed for traffic.

BMC issues advisory for residents

In the wake of these developments, the BMC issued an advisory warning of four consecutive days of high tides in Mumbai from Thursday, July 24, to Sunday, July 27.

Due to heavy rain and high tides, the BMC has urged residents to avoid coastal areas during high tide hours and to follow all safety guidelines strictly.

The MBC said tidal waves are expected to exceed 4.5 metres each day, with the highest tide predicted on Saturday, July 26, reaching up to 4.67 metres.

The expected tide timings and heights are as follows: July 25: 4.66 metres at 12:40 pm, July 26: 4.67 metres at 1:20 pm, July 27: 4.60 metres at 1:56 pm.

