Mumbai weather: Heavy rains lash city; Andheri subway closed; IMD issues alert Mumbai weather: The IMD has issued orange alert for Thane and Pune, while a red alert was issued for Raigad and a yellow alert for Palghar.

Mumbai:

Heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai's western suburbs like Bandra, Andheri, Goregaon and eastern suburbs like Mulund, Vikhroli for the last half an hour. Andheri subway has been closed for traffic due to waterlogging in the city.

Mumbai rains: Check advisory for residents

Amid these developments, the Mumbai Police advised the residents to avoid visiting coastal and low-lying areas, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for the city on Tuesday.

“Due to 2 feet of water accumulation, the Andheri Subway in Andheri West, Mumbai, has been closed to traffic and has been diverted via Gokhale Bridge," Mumbai Traffic Police tweeted.

IMD Issues red alert for Raigad

(Image Source : AP)Mumbai is witnessing rains for past many days.

The orange alert has been issued for Thane and Pune, while a red alert was issued for Raigad and a yellow alert for Palghar.

In its regular bulletin, the IMD said that light to moderate rain is likely in many parts of Mumbai and nearby areas over the next four days.

The IMD added that moderate rain is likely in some parts of Mumbai and Thane over the next 3–4 hours and said there could also be thunder, lightning, and strong winds in some areas.

(Image Source : AP)IMD predicts more rains for Mumbai.

The continuous heavy downpour and subsequent waterlogging caused inconvenience to the commuters in the city.

Mumbai rains: Airlines issue advisory

As the flight operations were impacted due to heavy rains in the city city, various airlines issued advisories, urging passengers to be mindful of potential traffic problems on their way to the airport.

“There’s a heavy downpour over #Mumbai at the moment, causing some temporary disruption to flight schedules. If you are travelling today, please be aware of potential delays and allow additional time for your journey, especially with traffic moving slower than usual. We’re monitoring the situation closely and will get you airborne as soon as possible," IndiGo tweeted.

(Image Source : AP)Mumbai city waterlogged after heavy rains.

“#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather (heavy rains) in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via http://spicejet.com/#status," SpiceJet tweeted.

“Due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging in certain parts of Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, and Goa, we anticipate slow moving traffic and congestion on roads leading to the airport. To ensure a seamless travel experience, we request you to plan for additional travel time to reach the airport well in time for your flight. Please check your flight status here: http://bit.ly/qpfltsts," the airline said.

Also Read

Tesla makes India debut with first Mumbai store, CM Fadnavis wants company to build in India

Bombay Stock Exchange receives bomb threat, case filed in Mumbai