Mumbai's water reserves swell after heavy rains; check latest level across 7 reservoirs

Mumbai:

Amid continuous rainfall, Mumbai has received a major boost to its water supply, with the combined storage in the city's seven reservoirs rising to 69.74 per cent of total capacity, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). It should be noted that the water level in the reservoirs has increased by 7.84 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Modak Sagar Lake overflows

Meanwhile, the BMC said that Modak Sagar Lake, which provides drinking water to Mumbai, began overflowing at around 2:07 am on Thursday. This is the fourth lake to overflow this monsoon season. Previously, Vihar, Tulsi, and Tansa lakes have also overflowed. "Modak-Sagar Lake, one of the 7 lakes supplying drinking water to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation area, started overflowing at around 2:07 AM on Thursday night," BMC said in a post on X.

The maximum water storage capacity of this lake is 12,892.5 crore liters (1,28,925 million liters).

According to the information given by BMC, due to continuous rains, the water level in the reservoirs is increasing rapidly, due to which there seems to be a situation of relief regarding the drinking water reserves of Mumbai in the coming time.

Overflowing reservoirs:

Vihar

Tulsi

Tansa

Modak Sagar

Check the latest level across 7 reservoirs

According to the Hydraulic Engineer's Department report at 6:00 am on 23 July 2026, the latest water storage levels across Mumbai's seven reservoirs are:

Reservoir Storage (ML) % of Capacity Upper Vaitarna 112,187 49.41% Modak Sagar 128,925 100.00% Tansa 145,080 100.00% Middle Vaitarna 121,379 62.72% Bhatsa 466,116 65.01% Vihar 27,698 100.00% Tulsi 8,046 100.00%

Overall storage across all seven reservoirs:

Live storage: 10,09,432 million litres (ML)

Total capacity: 14,47,363 ML

Overall storage: 69.74% of total capacity

Meanwhile, the BMC has informed that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall (Orange Alert) in the Greater Mumbai area on July 23, 2026. In view of this, citizens should remain vigilant. Also, the instructions issued from time to time by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the Mumbai Police should be strictly followed. The BMC has advised people to immediately contact the helpline number 1916 for assistance in case of an emergency.

Also Read: Maharashtra Bandh today: Will schools, colleges, banks, offices remain shut? Key things to know

Also Read: Mumbai Police imposes prohibitory orders from July 23 to August 6; assembly of five or more barred