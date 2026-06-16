Mumbai water crisis: BMC halts supply to swimming pools, construction sites amid shrinking reservoir stocks

Mumbai:

Mumbai is staring at a worsening water crisis as delayed monsoon rains and shrinking reservoir levels have forced the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to impose stricter water conservation measures across the city. With water stocks in the reservoirs supplying Mumbai falling to just 10.35 per cent of their total capacity, the civic body has announced a fresh set of restrictions aimed at preserving drinking water supplies until rainfall improves the situation. The new guidelines will come into effect from June 17 and include restrictions on non-essential water usage across residential, commercial and industrial sectors.

BMC announces tough new water restrictions

The civic body has already been implementing a 10 per cent water cut in Mumbai since May 15. However, the continued delay in monsoon rainfall, reportedly linked to the impact of El Niño conditions, has prompted authorities to take additional precautionary steps.

Under the latest directives, all water connections provided to ongoing construction projects will be temporarily disconnected. Approval for new water connections for construction activities has also been suspended until further notice. In another significant move, water supply connections to swimming pools across the city will be temporarily halted as part of efforts to prioritise drinking water needs.

Commercial and industrial users face 20% water cut

The BMC has also ordered a 20 per cent reduction in water supply for industrial units, commercial establishments and sports clubs. Manufacturers of packaged drinking water and aerated beverages will receive water only to meet the essential drinking requirements of their employees. The move is aimed at ensuring that available water resources are used judiciously during the ongoing shortage. Authorities have warned that strict action will be taken against anyone found wasting or misusing potable water.

Reservoir levels raise concern

Mumbai and its suburbs currently require approximately 4,664 million litres of water per day (MLD). However, the available supply from various water sources stands at around 4,100 MLD. According to official data, reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai had only 10.35 per cent of their usable storage remaining as of June 16. With the monsoon yet to gather momentum, maintaining adequate water reserves for the coming weeks has emerged as a major challenge for the civic administration.

Alternative water sources to be used

The BMC has directed operators of public toilets and bathing facilities to maximise the use of water sourced from tankers, wells and borewells instead of relying on treated drinking water. Similarly, activities such as vehicle washing, garden irrigation and cleaning of roads and public premises will be encouraged to use groundwater and other non-potable sources wherever possible.

Major institutions told to reuse treated water

Several large institutions, including Central Railway, Western Railway, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers (RCF), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), the Indian Navy, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and Mumbai Port Authority, have been instructed to utilise treated wastewater from sewage treatment plants for non-drinking purposes. The civic body believes that wider adoption of recycled water can significantly reduce pressure on the city's limited freshwater resources.

Why Mumbai depends heavily on monsoon rainfall

It is worth noting that Mumbai receives the bulk of its annual water supply from a network of lakes and reservoirs located outside city limits. Every year, reservoir levels are closely monitored before and during the monsoon season, as rainfall determines water availability for millions of residents throughout the year. A delayed or weak monsoon can quickly impact storage levels, forcing authorities to introduce conservation measures to avoid severe shortages later in the season. The BMC has appealed to citizens, businesses and institutions to cooperate in conserving water and ensuring responsible usage until reservoir levels improve.

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