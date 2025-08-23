Mumbai train horror: Child’s body found inside dustbin in Kushinagar Express bathroom Mumbai train horror: A case has been registered by the Government Railway Police and inquiries are underway. Preliminary findings indicate that the child was reportedly kidnapped from Surat, murdered, and the body disposed of in the dustbin of the train’s coach.

Mumbai:

A shocking incident came to light at Mumbai’s Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) when the body of a minor child, aged around 7 to 8 years, was recovered from the bathroom of AC Coach B2 of the Kushinagar Express (Train Number- 22537). The body was found stuffed inside a dustbin by railway staff, triggering panic and immediate police intervention.

Police case and initial probe

The Government Railway Police (GRP) registered a case and launched an investigation. According to preliminary information from police sources, the child is suspected to have been kidnapped from Gujarat's Surat before being killed. The perpetrators allegedly attempted to conceal the crime by dumping the body in the coach’s dustbin.

Suspect identified as victim’s cousin

Railway GRP Police Commissioner Rakesh Kalasagar revealed that the victim was a three-year-old boy, and suspicion of the murder falls on his cousin. The child was allegedly killed by slitting his throat. On August 21, the victim’s mother complained to Amroli Police Station in Surat rural, accusing the cousin of kidnapping her son. Police believe the crime was driven by family disputes. The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Vikas Shah, who is currently absconding. Authorities said he is on their radar and are confident of arresting him soon.

Family contact and postmortem

Police are working to establish contact with the victim’s family to gather more details and confirm the child’s identity. The body has since been sent for postmortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Investigation underway

Authorities have intensified efforts to trace the culprits behind the brutal crime. Forensic teams and railway security personnel are also involved in the investigation, and further details are pending.

Girl abducted from Mathura railway station

A one-year-old girl was abducted late Friday night from Platform No. 1 of Mathura Junction railway station while her parents and sibling were asleep. According to police, the incident occurred around 10 pm when the family, identified as Pooja and Anand from Jabalpur, was waiting for their train with their two daughters.

Abductor escapes on moving train

Station House Officer (SHO) of Government Railway Police, Yadram Singh, said Pooja had gone to the restroom when she spotted a man walking away with her infant. She immediately raised an alarm, waking her husband and other passengers. Amid the commotion, however, the accused managed to jump onto the moving Sampark Kranti Express and flee with the child.

CCTV footage and search operation

Police have secured CCTV footage from the station, which shows a man carrying the abducted child. Based on the visuals, three police teams have been deployed to track down the suspect and rescue the girl. SHO Singh confirmed that an intensive search operation is underway.